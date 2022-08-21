Rumor: These would be the next Fortnite collaborations

New leaks reveal that next week we would have new skins from collaborations with games and series,

Epic Games works hard so that your battle royale always has new content with important alliances with the world of entertainment, be it movies, television, sports or even other games. Now, the developer would be preparing big surprises for her community, which is why rumors have emerged about new Fortnite collaborations.

the community of Fortnite is enjoying his latest collaboration, such as Dragon Ball Z, one of many’s favorite childhood anime. While players have fun with the mythical Kamehameha that has taken over videos on the internet, Epic would be preparing new surprises.

Nächstes Collab kommt nächste Woche, was ist eure Vermutung welches kommt: Family Guy

doom

Herr der Ringe ?? pic.twitter.com/RQSfRFzVXi — Mida (@MidaRado) August 19, 2022

the data miner, MidaRado(which hit several leaks previously) published on his twitter account the next collaborations he will have Fortnite. According to the content creator, the characters in the games Destiny 2 and doomas well as those of the animated series Family Guy and the film saga, The Lord of the Rings they could reach the battle royale in a couple of weeks.

What is published by the content creator shows several collaborations that have been rumored for a couple of months, as is the case with doom Y Family Guy. This after they were leaked at an Unreal Engine 5 presentation earlier this year. But as for Destiny or the Lord of the Ringsdata miners have spoken very little about them.

Although MidaRado has been right with previous leaks, these new collaborations are so far a rumor. We will have to wait a couple of weeks to see if the data miners once again succeed with their information and Fortnite receive new skins.