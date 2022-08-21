Robert Downey Jr.: Robert Downey Jr makes an emotional farewell to Iron Man and the Marvel Universe | Film and Television

After eleven years of having embarked on the adventure of playing one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr gave an emotional farewell to Hombre de Hierro.

The actor wrote an emotional letter, which was published in the book ‘The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘, in which he pays tribute to the entire franchise.

“I vividly remember me and Favs (Jon Favreau) sitting in an old shack, with Potts and Stark talking, when all of a sudden he was filled with a lot of different feelings…joy, relief, faith and pain”Downey begins in his letter.

“I looked at him and asked, ‘What’s up, boss?’ and he looked at her and said, ‘I just realized this movie is going to work,'” notes Downey Jr. before adding: “He turned out to be right, and there were other oxymoronic clues that Iron Man was going to be a success against all odds called: A) Unorthodox efficiency and B) relentless drive”.

The actor also dedicated a few words to Samuel L Jacksonwhose presence in the saga has been “a common thread, a bridge over the many credibility holes in the movies”and shared the great friendship that the actors have.

“Johansson, Cheadle, Renner, Ruffalo, Hemsworth, Evans, Olsen and I are still very close and, yes, we have talked about getting a group tattoo.says the actor.

On SpidermanDowney congratulated Tom Holland Y jon watts for having “Marvel’s most well-known character is relaunched”.

And he also had words of encouragement for all those villains who made him battle a couple of times, this time addressing the fans:

“But the most important is you, if you have stayed until the post-credits scene, you are a true fan and here is your ‘Easter egg’… A mirror! Those who have responded to the mythological way of telling stories, the engine of everything at Marvel. There has never been supply without demand. Until Comic Con in 2007, it seemed that the public no longer listened and for ten years you have assimilated this narrative “the actor pointed out.

Let’s remember that the Russos They shared the emotional moment after the recording of Robert’s last scene giving life to Iron Man: “Downey’s last day on set after filming the ‘I am Iron Man’ moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000”they wrote in Twitterconfirming that the actor was and will be one of the most successful castings of Marvel.

To end, Robert Downey Jr he strongly emphasized that he would like the films to push for positive change in society: “Finally, I hope that these films provoke a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, the acceptance of diversity and the fight against intolerance, with the power of companionship, sacrifice and love”concludes the actor.