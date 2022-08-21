Robert Downey Jr. revolutionizes the networks with his most authentic ‘Iron Man’

Tony Stark’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ (2019) left us heartbroken and shattered and, to date, he is the character that Marvel fans miss the most.

It doesn’t matter if you’re team Steve or Tony, even Chris Evans said that Robert Downy Jr.’s Iron Man is irreplaceable.

Three years have passed and his fans still hope to see him wear his metallic suit once again, but it is time to accept that Tony Stark is dead. If this is so, Why don’t his fans stop repeating that he’s back?

Robert Downey Jr. left the MCU, but he didn’t abandon his superhero. And it is that, since he left the franchise that gave him world fame, he has been involved in all kinds of technological projects.

What’s more, it was in 2019 when he also announced that he would be involved in sustainable technological projects with the purpose of saving the planet and created his own coalition.

And it seems that something had to stick to it wear the suit for more than 10 years of the “genius, philanthropist, playboy and millionaire” Iron Man.

Now, their networks have witnessed their last trip to Boston and their adventures collaborating with MIT for the sake of improving the world.

And it is that in his last videos he has done Implied references to Tony Stark that have revolutionized their followers.

Why is it said that Iron Man is back?

With glasses, hats and a shirt, Robert Downey Jr. presents a series of technicalities worthy of Tony Stark himself and then explains the ins and outs of the project in which he is involved.

A project focused on evolution of the human race that, according to his collaborators, “within about 100 years we will not be able to recognize humanity as we do today”.

Presents the MIT Bionics Centerwhich is specialized in creating tools in order to merge technology with the nervous system and from which he is an executive advisor himself.

Thus, let see bionic legs and hands and there are those who It has been directly related to ‘Captain America: Civil War’Well, Tony Stark made a device so that Rhodey could walk after being injured.

“Tony Stark in real life!”“We confirm the return of Stark”, “RDJ is Tony Stark”“You are more Tony Stark than Tony himself,” some of his followers cried out at the references to Iron Man.

His work has not only been recognized by his followers, but also by Hugh Herrwhich is considered the “leader of the Bionic Age”: “Tony Stark, we’ll do everything we can to get you that honorary degree from MIT.”

