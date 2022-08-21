Rihanna sold her Los Angeles home (for $ 1 million less than she hoped)

6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, over 650 square meters. It’s Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills Mansion, which recently sold the house for $ 6.6 million. A nice figure which, however, in reality turned out not to be exactly what the pop star hoped for. Purchased in 2017 for $ 6,850 million, Riri was expecting at least $ 7.5 million, which was requested at the end of 2018. The villa was thus rented for $ 35,000, before the offer that convinced the star.

The relationship with the house has never really been the best. Rihanna wanted to sell the house at all costs, after an intruder slept illegally inside last year, luckily when nobody was there, before being arrested by the police.

The Hollywood Hills Mansion also features a detached one bedroom guest house with a gym, located above a garage. There is no shortage of services, such as a billiard room, a cinema, as well as a swimming pool and spa of course. The kitchen is certainly striking, with its large marble island, but also the choice of finishes that make it a real estate gem. Certainly not for Riri, who wanted to get rid of it at any cost!

