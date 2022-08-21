Rihanna recounted how A $ AP Rocky got out of her friend zone

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are proof that the friend rule is not absolute. The two artists are contemporaries and have been collaborators for almost a decade before becoming a couple in 2020. Now RiRi has explained in the pages of Vogue how love was born from friendship, warning that it was an exception because: “People don’t get out of the friend zone easily with me.” But A $ AP did it and convict was a trip on a bus from Los Angeles to New York in the summer of two years ago: “I cooked our food on this cheap grill that I bought from Walmart (American supermarket). I still have it. It works great. It became my family at that time, referring to the lockdown period. I love simple things, but also great adventures. There are no pretentious nonsense like ‘my brand and your brand’, it is only us who live. I feel I can go through every part of life alongside her. ”

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky will soon become parents and Vogue asked the star if they had planned to have a child: “Planned? I wouldn’t say planned. But we certainly didn’t plan against it. I don’t know when to ovulate or whatever. We just had fun. And then it was there on the test. I wasted no time. I called him and showed him. The next morning I went to the doctor and so our journey began. ”