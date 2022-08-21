Rihanna pregnant with her first child

Rihanna and rapper Rakim Nakache Mayers, better known by his stage name ASAP Rocky, are in luck. As confirmed by the British newspaper Online Mailthe couple is expecting their first child after they made their relationship public in May 2021 after months of rumors.

For now, neither of them has made an official announcement through their social networks. However, the couple of musicians has been seen on the streets of New York.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began their relationship in 2020, shortly after the singer’s breakup with Hassan Jameel, a Saudi billionaire. And now, after confirming her pregnancy, the rumors of a possible marriage grow more and more. In fact, a source close to the couple revealed to Heatworld that celebrities could get married this year: “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a wonderful time celebrating the holidays in Barbados with their friends and family, and now everyone is placing bets on when the couple will announce their formal engagement and maybe even some baby news. They’re both ready to do this and have been for some time, it’s just a case of logistics and figuring out how to break the news.”, revealed the source.