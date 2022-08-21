RESPECT: Memo Ochoa’s classy and classy speech after America’s 7-0 win against Cruz Azul

He may have grown up and may even have cracked some jokes. The night was perfect for that. But she didn’t. Memo Ochoa It is not like this. The captain of América is enjoying the 7-0 against Cruz Azul, but he knows that the team has not won anything yet.

The demand in the biggest club in Mexico is the title.

The week was fantastic, after beating Pumas, Pachuca and Cruz Azul. However, they must remain serious and humble, as the fight for the Cup still seems far away. The objective is not only to win Clásicos, but to end up lifting the trophy.

MEMO OCHOA’S SPEECH AFTER THE 7-0 AGAINST CRUZ AZUL

“The team had been accumulating good games, good games. And beating a rival like Cruz Azul and a rival like Pumas, reaches the fans a lot. They are two important games that apart, with the combination of results, we take a step to be up there, where we want. Enjoy today because it is special. Nothing more. We have not won anything, with our feet on the ground. And to continue with this seriousness that characterizes us”said the future five-time World Cup player in an interview with TUDN.

Of course, today was a magical and historic evening for the entire Americanism: “I think these types of games don’t happen every day. In the years that I have been in the club, whether in the First Division, in the basic forces, inferior, I do not remember a score in this way. So I think it’s a good day for Americanism, a good day for the archives of Americanism.”

“It is a night that we owed them, against a rival that has always been complicated, that is always difficult. The way to respect an opponent is by playing seriously, playing with humility. And, well, today at no time did we relax or want to play one more game”.

Undefeated data. Memo Ochoa was already champion of Liga MX, Champion of Champions and Concachampions with America. He hopes to repeat it in his second stage with the club of his life.

Did you know…? America’s 7-0 defeat of Cruz Azul is the biggest win recorded in a Clásico Joven and the worst win that La Maquina has received in its entire history.