Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez will assume the technical direction on an interim basis after the dismissal of Diego Aguirre

The dismissal of Diego Aguirre led to the arrival of Raúl Gutiérrez as interim technical director at Cruz Azul

MEXICO — Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez enters as interim technical director in the Blue Crossafter the rout of America that led to the departure of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre. The Eagles beat the Celestes 7-0 at the Azteca.

Just in June 2022 it arrived Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez to the Blue Cross, as coach of the Sub 20 and with the mission of recovering the basic forces of the celestial. After the goleada and the exit of Diego Aguirrethe U17 world champion will take command of the team on an interim basis.

For his part, the ‘Colt’ Gutierrez He has trained as a coach in the minor divisions of the Mexican National Team, with which he won a U-17 World Championship in 2011, in addition to having a stint in the now-defunct Liga de Ascenso, with the Colts UAEM and Atlante.

He left Mexico to lead Real España in Honduras last season, and returned to take command of the Sub 20 of the Blue Crosswith which he has played 10 games, with six losses, three wins and one draw.

‘Potro’ Gutiérrez only joined the institution in June and will now take charge of Cruz Azul on an interim basis imago7

Between the missions ‘Colt’ Gutierrez was to restructure the basic forces of the Blue Cross and now he will seek to rescue La Maquina Celeste, which fell 7-0 against America, the most scandalous defeat of the cement workers against the azulcremas.

Diego Aguirre came to this tournament to take command of the Blue Crossafter the era of Juan Reynoso, who had ended more than two decades of the Celestes without winning a First Division title.

As a footballer, he ‘Colt’ Gutierrez spent seven years in Americain addition to a passage through the Atlante and the León.

Their debut on the bench of the first team will be at home when they receive the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium, a team that has just won their first victory in the 2022 Apertura. That commitment will face the last and penultimate place of the current championship.