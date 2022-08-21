Rain of criticism against Fortnite for Goku’s illustrations

The famous video game Fornite updated its platform to integrate a crossover with the anime of Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Super where they are: Goku, Vegeta, Bills and Bulma added to different objects such as the dragon balls, the sacred staff, the shell of the Master Roshi and many other references. But this was not liked by the followers because they indicate that the illustrations are terrible.

Since August 16, this crossover is available, but after the publication of the trailer, the rain of criticism and complaints specifically about Goku’s illustrations began.

In the video game, both Goku and Vegeta turn into Super Saiyain Blue and in the Tournament of Strength that will be available until September 17, you can even see six episodes of the anime within Fornite.

“Goku, what have they done to you in Fortnite?” Say some of the comments. However, others agree that the collaboration is very well done.

However, others agree that the collaboration is very well done.

The video game portal EpicGames shared a summary:

Dragon Ball Super Episode 09: Sorry for the wait, Lord Beerus! The Super Saiyan God is born.

Shenron states that the way to reach Super Saiyan God form is with five Saiyans infusing their power into another powerful Saiyan with a good heart. But the transformation requires more Saiyans than they thought… until Videl reveals a secret.

Dragon Ball Super Episode 10: Reveal it, Goku! The power of the Super Saiyan God!

Goku has managed to transform into a Super Saiyan God and now challenges Beerus, god of destruction, to a one-on-one combat to decide the fate of the Earth. However, the power of the Super Saiyan God turns out to be so immense that Goku has a hard time containing himself and controlling his strength. The ultimate battle begins!

Dragon Ball Super Episode 11: Go ahead, Lord Beerus! The battle of the gods begins!

Goku has practically control of his powers, so the battle intensifies. The battle moves to the stratosphere and Beerus gives Goku no respite to bring out all of his power. Even if his wounds heal, will Goku resist Beerus’ force?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 13: Goku surpasses Super Saiyan God! –

Goku’s growing power never ceases to amaze Beerus. They begin to fight with his full power, but the aura of Super Saiyan God that surrounds Goku progressively decays until he returns to being a normal Super Saiyan. Will Goku have any chance of winning?

Dragon Ball Super Episode 81: Bergamo the crusher against Son Goku! Who is the warrior of unlimited strength?

Universe 9’s third combatant tries to talk Zeno out of eliminating the universes defeated in the tournament. Zeno agrees, but on one condition: Universe 9 has to win an exhibition match. However, if Goku fails, all universes will be doomed!

Dragon Ball Super episode 98:Uncertainty! The despair of a universe!

The tournament was a trap from the beginning. Goku and his team from Universe 7 quickly become the target of the rest of the universes. Goku, who has been abandoned by his team, is surrounded by opponents. But Vegeta intervenes and the situation on the pitch is balanced.

