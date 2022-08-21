Thor: Love and Thunder takes the box office and surpasses the global box office of Thor: Ragnarok (without considering China and Russia).

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by the analyst and box-office expert Luiz Fernando, Thor: Love and Thunder reached 332.1 million dollars in the domestic market e 405 million dollars internationally, for a total of $ 737.1 million worldwide. In this way, the cinecomic has exceeded the global collection of Thor: Ragnarok which, not counting the results in China (112 million) and in Russia (23 million), he collected 715 million dollars worldwide in 2017.

According to the analyst’s estimates, moreover, the blockbuster it could end its worldwide box office run for between $ 755 million and $ 760 million. Although it won’t make a big profit for Marvel Studios and the Disneythe film it should be able to fit within the budget considering it cost a whopping $ 250 million.