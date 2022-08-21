quality for your doll at the best price

I recommend 3 good smart bracelets that are of great quality and, in addition, they usually star in some discounts that make their price plummet.

Smart bracelets are very useful devices which also have a very affordable price. For around 50 euros you can buy some of the most advanced models on the market, which are responsible for showing you the time, monitoring your physical activity and even allowing you to control some functions of your mobile remotely. To help you choose, in this article I recommend 3 smartbands that are a great purchase.

The 3 bracelets that I have selected have a nice designthey allow you to exchange your bracelet to play with the aesthetic part and equip a quality screen. In addition, they have large batteries that they exceed the week of autonomy with a single charge. Eye, it is also important to mention that they usually star good discountsso it is easy to buy them cheaper.

Huawei Band 7

The first smartband that I want to recommend is the Huawei Band 7, which I recently reviewed and that has given me a great experience. Let’s start talking about its price, which originally it is 59.99 euros. However, although it has recently gone on sale, the most common is to be able to buy it on Amazon and in the official Huawei store. below 50 euros in the different colors available.

This bracelet has a design more typical of a smart watch, with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and resolution of 194 x 368 pixels. It is a screen that looks very good, both for sharpness and for colors and brightness. Also, you should keep in mind that the device is waterproof and that you can exchange your bracelet for another of the same size. Weighing only 16 gramsyou can wear it throughout the day.

With this smartband you can track your physical activity, with 96 training modes available. In addition, it can take care of your health with heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring. If you connect it to your mobile, you can receive notifications from apps and control music playback.

The Huawei Band 7 mounts a 180 mAh battery that can offer up to 14 days if we give it a normal use, reducing to 10 days if we use it intensively. To charge it you must use the magnetic charger that comes in the box, which can give you power for 2 days with a charge of only 5 minutes. In short, Huawei’s most modern smart bracelet offers a very good experience.

Xiaomi SmartBand 7

Of course, you should always keep in mind Xiaomi smart bracelet, the most popular on the market. The recommended retail price of this device is 59.99 euros, although you can often buy it cheaper in stores such as Amazon, the official website of Xiaomi and AliExpress Plaza.

At Andro4all we have analyzed the Xiaomi Smart Band 7, so we can tell you that it is a comfortable bracelet with weighing only 22 grams, you can wear it even to sleep. Among its strengths is also the screen, which is larger and brighter than the previous generation. Is about a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 192 x 490 pixels of good quality.

You can use the Xiaomi Band 7 to record your physical activity, obtaining precise measurement of 120 different training modes. It doesn’t have GPS, but it does have water resistance for you to use in swimming sessions. There are no missing features like SPo2 monitoringmusic control, notification management and sleep monitoring, among many others.

Another key piece of the Xiaomi bracelet is the 180 mAh battery, which can be around between 7 and 9 days if we use all its functions, except for the “always on display” mode. To fully charge it you will need about two hours using the magnetic base that comes in the box.

HonorBand 6

If you want an even cheaper option, I recommend the HonorBand 6, which usually drops in price big time. At this time you can apply a discount coupon of 20 euros that its price plummets to 29 euros on Amazon, a real bargain. Without a doubt, this price makes it one of the best purchases.

The Honor Band 6 has everything you need, starting with a beautiful and comfortable design that resembles that of a smart watch. Important is also its 1.47-inch AMOLED screen and 194 x 368 pixel resolution, which looks good even in bright sunlight. Are 10 sports modes it hasincluding the most common, such as running, swimming and cycling.

This smartband can also analyze your heart rate throughout the day, as well as connect to your mobile to receive notifications. It is a good purchase also for its autonomy, which canreach two weeks with a single charge thanks to the 180 mAh battery. In general, it is a smart bracelet that has everything you need.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.