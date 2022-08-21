Pumas vs. Santos (1-5) | Dani Alves thrashed and booedHalftime

Edgar Malagon Medel

If the Cruz Azul thing on Saturday was scandalous, the Pumas also made a fool of themselves this Sunday playing at home against Santos Lagunawho feasted at the Olympic Stadium with a rout of 1-5with the university fans strongly expressing their anger with Andrés Lillini and even with Dani Alves, who was booed in the final minutes.

This time it was not Barcelona or Americathe Pumas were thrashed again and have entered a crisis of results from which they do not seem to find an escape.

Nobody was saved in Pumasnot even Juan Dinenno, who was reunited with the goal after four drought games and it was with an assist of Dani Alves, who still can’t find his place in Andrés Lillini’s scheme because he went from midfielder to winger and was “sitting down” with a feint on the fourth visiting goal.

The DT shook up the starting lineup again by putting Jerónimo Rodríguez and Carlos Gutiérrez on the wings, but they were not an option against some Guerreros who were only patient to take advantage of the Pumas mistakes in defense to finalize their win and the fans turning their backs on them with boos and insults.

Pumas has one of the worst defenses in Apertura 2022. It is useless for Dani Alves to be the luxury reinforcement because he was even dribbled by the youthful Omar Campos. And that Lillini has tried to place him in various positions, but he can’t connect with his teammates and he looks desperate.

How were the goals of Pumas vs. Santos? Summary and result of the match

Only in the first half, Pumas received three goals. First a double by Harold Preciado and then a goal by Fernando Gorriarán, who took advantage of a penalty courtesy of the university defense, which he did not lift even because it was made up of homegrown players, including Ricardo Galindo to fill the spot for the injured Arturo Ortiz.

The most booed was Julio Gonzálezthe goalkeeper who has received all the goals in the League and who today was seen with doubts that they were part of the defensive errors and that the fans did not forgive.

For the second half, goals came from Brunetta and Suárez, who only pushed the ball after a cross from the left, in a coverage that Galindo could not do. Pumas sinks and nobody seems to rescue a team that was “dead” in Barcelona and he returned to Liga MX to drag the prestige of the institution that had now brought true reinforcements.

