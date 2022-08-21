Premieres Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin: This week a different superhero movie and a series that will take you back to the 90s – CINEMABLEND

From August 22 to 28, streaming platforms are loaded with new releases such as ‘Samaritan’ with Sylvester Stallone or ‘The King’s Speech’.

We are in the penultimate week of August and ‘back to school’ is getting closer and closer and especially for many who have surely taken vacations this last month of summer.

But the streaming platforms never rest and this week is loaded with new releases, both for the most serious fans and for the most movie buffs. Among them stands out a different superhero movie with Sylvester Stallone or a Oscar winner.

We leave you below with all the premieres, both movies and series, that come to Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of August 22 to 28:

-FILMS-

Samaritan

Sylvester Stallone brings to life a mythical superhero who disappeared 20 years ago after a dramatic event occurred. However, a young man discovers that he is still alive and his life changes when he recognizes him.

Premiere: 26 of August

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby

The documentary film follows the intimate life of rapper Dominique Armani Jones, also known as Lil Baby. The film explores his meteoric rise from the streets of Atlanta to the top of the Billboard charts. It also tells the philanthropist side of him, the facet of father and son of him.

Premiere: 26 of August

-FILMS-

The king’s speech

Oscar winner, the film is based on a true story in which King George VI, after the abdication of his brother Edward VIII, must now express himself in public, so he must overcome his speech problem thanks to the unconditional support of his woman and a speech therapist with unconventional methods.

Premiere: 26 of August

-SERIES-

doll house

The story revolves around Echo, a woman who belongs to an illegal organization in which her memories and personality are erased and others are implanted in order to fulfill missions designed to satisfy the demands of the rich and powerful.

Premiere: 24 from togothis

dinosaurs

Mythical series from the 90s set 63 million years before Christ. The dinosaur family of Earl Sinclair, Fred Sinclair, and their three children Robbie, Charlene, and baby must confront the problems of yesteryear on Pangea.

Premiere: August 24

-FILMS-

Uncharted

Tom Holland puts himself in the shoes of a young Nathan Drake, the same one who had to say goodbye to his brother in the foster orphanage and has never seen him again. He has always dreamed big with a mission: to get Magellan’s lost gold.

Premiere: 26 of August

black box

Matthieu Vasseu is a technician at the BEA, the authority responsible for civil aviation safety investigations, and is now the chief investigator of what happened on board the Dubai-Paris flight before it crashed in the Alps.

Premiere: August 27th

Over the Sky. Beyond the sky

-FILMS-

The Humans

Adapted from the 2016 Tony Award-winning play, the story revolves around a family drama that follows the night the Blakes get together to celebrate Thanksgiving. As darkness falls, the happy family game is shattered.

Premiere: August 25th

-SERIES-

Perni – season 2

Returns the story of Perni, a woman who has two daughters with a rather jerk ex who has recently moved to Copenhagen. Also, she has a father who is in a sort of adolescent stage.

Premiere: August 23rd

