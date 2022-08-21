Premiere of the long-awaited ‘The house of the dragon’

They spent the night sleeping on the street, forming one of the longest queues ever seen at San Diego Comic Con, stretching for several miles. And yet, when the fans managed to enter the legendary Hall H in the convention center of that city the next morning, there was pure happiness on their faces. It is that they would be the first to find out all the details of the house of the dragonthe new series inspired by the novels of George RR Martin.

Also, the man who created Westeros, a fictional replica of the real Middle Ages where anything goes for the crown, including the use of tamed dragons, was going to be there.

When the event started, everything was as they imagined. Although the son of Argentines Miguel Sapochnik, one of those responsible for carrying the history of the book fire and blood to the screen, he had not been able to get there because he had contracted covid, the one who was there to answer all the questions was Ryan J. Condal, the screenwriter who was summoned by Martin himself to turn his words into images.

An image of the series The House of the Dragon, presented at the San Diego Comic Con hbo max

Also on the huge stage were Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, Steve Touissant, Matt Smith, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, just a few of the vast cast.

Scriptwriter Condal opened the fire by pointing out: “I think that the most exciting thing about this story in particular, and perhaps the reason that it has been chosen as the series that continues the saga of Game of Thrones, is that it gets fully into the dynasty of the Targaryens. And that is something found in the pages of Song of ice and firethe book that gave rise to the series of Game of Thrones, but that nevertheless we do not fully understand. Instead, this series begins at the absolute pinnacle of that dynasty, the height of its power, wealth, and influence. At this stage is when they have the largest number of dragons in their entire history. And we find them at the moment when the petals begin to fall off the rose.”

The cast of ‘House of the Dragon’ includes, among other actors, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith and Rhys Ifans

For his part, Considine, a celebrated British actor who made waves with his directorial debut with Redemption in 2011, explains who is King Viserys Targaryen, the axis of history, and distant ancestor of the brothers Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Aerys (David Rintoul), two of the most fascinating characters of the previous series: “Vyserys is a kind man. He has inherited the crown because he is a great scholar and has a good temper, and he is trying to keep peace in his kingdom at all costs. He loves his family and cares about his position, but he carries a secret with him that we will learn more about. going forward and that will have implications for everything that happens in the story.

Toussaint, who plays another key character, Corlys Verlaryon, describes him like this: “He’s a famous sailor. He took his first solo voyage in his teens and built his first ship, the Sea Serpent, when he was 20 or 21 years old. “In total he has made nine trips, which have given him an enormous fortune. When we first see him in the series he is a very rich man, and he has earned everything with his adventures.”

Frame of one of the episodes of the new series ‘The house of the dragon’ hbo max

Cooke, the actress who emerged from me, him and raquel then star Ready Player One for Steven Spielberg, he is probably one of the most familiar faces in the cast. The Manchester-born actress plays Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto, the king’s most trusted adviser, played by another famous actor, Rhys Ifans. At the meeting with the fans, he said: “Shooting this series has been a curious challenge, because we have had to follow a television giant, with a giant pressure to give the audience what they want and at the same time do it in a different way. , putting our own stamp on it. We’re so thankful for what came before, which was amazing, and we just look forward to it. the house of the dragon have the same legacy, because we have broken our backs working very hard during a year of filming”.

The writer George RR Martín assured that his novels, on which ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The House of the Dragon’ are based, are based on historical facts, although exaggerated

But without a doubt the words that resonated the most were those of George RR Martin when he explained why there are so few queens in Westeros: “Obviously my books are simply fantasies, but I am a great history enthusiast. That is where I take the inspiration for what I tell, and then I take elements of what really happened and exaggerate them”.

And the writer continued explaining: “Many people have realized that the historical reference to what is told in Game of Thrones is the Wars of the Roses that took place in England between 1455 and 1487. This series is based on an earlier period in northern history called The Anarchy. And I freely stole from the real story.”

The series ‘The house of the dragon’ hbo max

Fans, who attended the presentation in San Diego, enjoyed the story told by George RR Martin: “When the only legitimate son of Henry I, the King of England, drowned trying to cross the English Channel, he stayed with only one legitimate daughter, who was his daughter Matilda. He named her his heiress, and made all the knights of the kingdom swear allegiance to her. Some years later he died, and most of the lords of the kingdom forgot that oath. Then came his cousin, Steven, who crossed the Channel quickly and stole the treasure, crowning himself king. Matilda and Steven fought for a decade or two for that throne. And from that I got very good material to write a book. In any case, I don’t think that in Westeros they are more misogynistic than in real life and in what we call history,” he justified himself before an audience that listened to him fascinated.





