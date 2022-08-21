Patricia Highsmith in eight movies

Leaving aside Alfred Hitchcockwho discovered her for the cinema, Hollywood did not pay much attention to Patricia Highsmith. The North American author was much better received in Europe, hence the first adaptations of her proliferated in France and it was not until the British version Anthony Minghellamany years after his death, may he have been a prophet in his land.

‘Strangers on a train’

Alfred Hitchcock (1951)

Only a year after the appearance of the first HIghsmith novel, which was a resounding popular success, Alfred Hitchcock brought to the cinema this story about two strangers who plan to exchange their crimes. His director and screenwriter, none other than Raymond Chandler, transform the original architect into a tennis star. It might seem like a parable about good and evil, but you have to be attentive to the interests of the climbing hero who would like his ordinary wife to disappear to marry someone more promising.

‘Full sun’

Rene Clement (1960)

This first version of The talent of Mr. Ripley, signed by René Clément, had an exemplary ending far removed from Highsmith’s amorality, but with great visual impact. It relies on the magnetism of Alain Delon as Ripley, which led one critic at the time to joke that it seems inconceivable that the outrageously beautiful actor would consider being someone else.

‘The American Friend’

Wim Wenders (1977)

In Highsmith’s diaries there is not the slightest mention of Delon, but the author does stop to recount her meeting with Wim Wenders and his screenwriter, now Nobel Prize winner Peter Handke. The film that will emerge from it, a good example of new German cinema, transforms Ripley into Dennis Hopper and places the spotlight on his victim (Bruno Ganz), a terminally ill frame maker whom he convinces to become a murderer. and secure the future of your family.

‘The cry of the owl’

Claude Chabrol (1987)

A man who has just separated and is experiencing a deep depression takes refuge in a house in the country and there he finds a way to calm his concerns by contemplating the placid life of a couple of neighbors and especially hers. It may not be one of the best works of the excellent Chabrol, but the great cultivator of the thriller knows how to connect with the author’s unhealthy universe.

‘The talent of Mr. Ripley’

Anthony Minghella (1999)

The maker of The English Patient hit the target with this wonderful adaptation, full of nuances and beauty (ah, the Amalfi coast) to the point of saying enough, which made us forget the one starring Delon. Although at first Matt Damon did not seem the best choice for the title character, the actor knew how to endow his character with innocence. Which is not without merit for him in the case of a murderer.

‘Ripley’s Game’

Liliana Cavani (2002)

Ripley here has the look of John Malkovich and this is the most interesting thing that can be said about this adaptation that follows the author’s novel more closely than Wenders’s much superior version, the american friend. She was filmed with solvency and excessive mannerism by the once scandalous Liliana Cavani.

‘Carol’

Tod Haynes (2015)

The novel that Highsmith did not dare to sign with his name was finally published with his own in 1990 under the title of carol. Haynes produced a masterpiece. An elegant and profound drama underpinned by the performances of the leading couple Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, separated by social class and the moral conventions of the time, but united by a moving passion that crosses the screen.

‘Deep water’

Adrian Lyne (2022)

The last cinematographic foray into the author’s world already had a French version directed by Michel Deville with Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant. Less worthy is the recent octogenarian Adrian Lyne, an expert in forgettable and embarrassing thriller erotic. The alleged chemistry that should be released from the couple -then they were- Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas is conspicuous by its absence.

