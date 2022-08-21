Palencia: Venta de Baños does not forget its railway past

Every summer, on the occasion of the Santa Rosa de Lima festivities in Venta de Baños, numerous people get excited when riding ‘La Verraco’, the oldest locomotive in operation in Spain, manufactured in 1887 with a steam boiler. This weekend has been one of those historic moments, after the break of the last two years due to the pandemic. Neighbors and visitors have been able to ride ‘La Verraco’ and the commemoration of the 25+1 anniversary of the Venteña Association of Friends of the Railway (Avenfer) has been celebrated, with the signing of the agreement between the Consistory and the group. «Every time we launch ‘La Verraco’, people get excited. Passengers come from all over the country and even from other countries, because it is a historic opportunity. This year we will finally be able to make the journeys and we know that it is a fact that generates a lot of expectation”, comments José Luis Renedo Nieto, president of the Association, who assures that this locomotive is a jewel, which has participated in the filming of several films, the last one in ‘The Promise’ in 2016, with Christian Bale. Residents and visitors have also been able to enjoy the ‘Santa Rosa’, a steam engine built to the scale of ‘La Verraco’, which is usually set off along the circuit created next to the Railway Museum.

And another of the initiatives that has already taken place during the Santa Rosa festivities are the trips in the Renfe locomotive of the 10,838 series, known as ‘Ye-yé’, made to scale with its three passenger cars, with the that the collective organizes trips through the platforms located in the surroundings of the Railway Museum. Numerous children and adults impatiently awaited their turn to travel in this locomotive, enjoying a ride through the surroundings of the future Railway Museum.

In addition, the festivities in honor of Santa Rosa de Lima started last Tuesday with the literary proclamation by Fernando Rodríguez Garrapucho, a priest from Venta de Baños and professor at the Pontifical University of Salamanca.

Avenfer is looking forward to the opening of the Railway Museum next fall. A project in which they have worked for years and that will be a claim to vindicate the railway past of the town of Cerrata. The museum is located in the old Briquetera, a historic building from 1929. «For us it was a long-awaited appointment, on which we have been working for many years. The entire process has been delayed by the pandemic and other reasons, so we will still have to wait until the fall for its opening. It will be a living museum, which will add new pieces once we restore them in the workshop”, says Fernando Rodríguez Garrapucho, vice president of Avenfer.

On the occasion of the trips on the ‘Ye-yé, numerous neighbors and visitors had the opportunity to visit some historic wagons, some already centuries old, which were explained by several members of the Association.