Otessa Moshfegh: “In 2015, I began to see the United States as a country of oppression”

Ottessa Moshfegh (Boston, 1981) is undoubtedly one of those writers with the label of ‘voice of her generation’ who, however, distances herself from some of the hallmarks of her contemporaries (for example, self-fiction) and immerses herself in others (mental health, hopelessness) from a very personal point of view. They are a sign of identity

hard-to-love characters who despise themselves almost as much as others, a claustrophobic first person in their narrations, fanged humor and famous eschatological episodes not suitable for apprehensive readers.

My year of rest and relaxation (2019) consecrated her as one of those authors who connect in a privileged way with the zeitgeist. She had previously published My Name Was Eileen (whose film adaptation, in which Anne Hathaway participates, is in post-production) after an impressive first short novel, McGlue, in which she laid the foundations of her style. After her came Death in her hands (2021) and Nostalgia for another world, a

collection of stories that he published in Spain only a few months ago Alfaguara, like the rest of his titles.

Moshfegh attends Mujerhoy from home, exhausted after a tour that has taken her to eight American cities to promote Lapvona, her latest work still unpublished in Spanish and that she wrote in the months in which she could not leave home. Fortunately, she tells us, a couple of months earlier she and her husband (fellow writer Luke Goebel) moved to a country house in Los Angeles.

Surrounded by nature and wild animals (“We have bears, birds, even coyotes!”), Moshfegh had time to finish a book, launch a film project, and become a vegetarian again (but this time, “at heart”).

.WOMANTODAY. Regardless of the synopsis, how would you describe

Lapvona in your own words?

OTESSA MOSHFEGH. It is a novel that takes place in the late Middle Ages in an unspecified location in what I think would be Eastern Europe. The story takes place over a year, a very special year for this town. It begins and ends in spring and is divided by seasons. It is a story that is told in the third person and there is a spectrum of characters. The main one, so to speak, is a teenage boy named Marek. At the beginning of the novel he executes

an act of violence: at the same time an accident and a decision. This triggers the rest of the tale and changes Lapvona’s story.

MH. In addition to that

collective roleFor the first time, he writes a novel in the third person.

OM. In all my novels I was very interested in writing from the inside of the protagonist. You can learn a lot about the character through what he tells and how he tells it. But during the

pandemic my perspective changed. And although I was more isolated than I had ever been, my world view had changed, had expanded.

MH. There are those who can see a certain parallelism between that medieval village hit by

natural disasters and directed by a cruel feudal lord and the situation of the United States during the Trump presidency.

OM. Yes, the political environment is reflected, at least in the United States. It was so intense… From the beginning of the electoral process, Trump thought that the way to gain power was to divide people. When he was president he continued to instigate division and that creates terror. He prompted me to write about

a community run by a megalomaniac who did not care about the welfare of his people. There is something so absurd in the fact that one person has power over millions of others… In a way I became aware of the danger of fascism in the United States when I was already an adult, in 2015. I began to see this country not as that safe place for oppressed, but as a place of oppression. My relationship with my country changed a lot.

MH. In what sense?

OM. As a first generation American [su padre es iraní y su madre de Croacia cuando aún formaba parte de Yugoslavia] I am in a privileged position because I can reject a lot of the history and values ​​of this country and still love it: I like the language, I like the way Americans speak, I like that I have had the opportunity to develop a career, to say what what I think of

express myself fully as an artist. If I had been born in Iran I doubt that I would have had these opportunities, but I don’t know.

MH. At the moment, in Spain the last thing we have read of his, Nostalgia for another world, is pure Ottessa Moshfegh in each of his stories. And that implies

viscerality, odors and fluids. Do you return to these elements to break the taboo or because they both fascinate and disgust you?

OM. Both. If a novel can make you not only think, but feel, that’s fantastic. I love that intimacy with the characters. Besides, there is something interesting in that unpleasantness. We all have digestive systems, but talking about it is usually pretty off-putting. I asked myself: can we overcome

the disgust that our own bodies produce in usaccept that we are human animals, and analyze the most toxic things, such as corruption or resource management, what do we need to solve?

MH. Do you think this aspect of your writing

draws more attention because you are a woman?

OM. Do you think that men write in this visceral way or is it just me that does it? There is talk of rape, torture, murder… Maybe I’m not doing it the same way and that’s why people are more sensitive. Yes, it may be a gender issue. Chuck Palahniuk, Stephen King… are writers who for many years

they have terrified and disgusted a lot of people. The truth is that I don’t know how to answer this question… So I would ask you, what do you think?