Oleksander Usyk repeated the dose to Anthony Joshua in great battle

The Ukrainian boxer retained the heavyweight belts of the World Association, International Federation and World Boxing Organization

the ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk gave himself body and soul to defeat the British again anthony JoshuaNow for split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to successfully endorse the championships of full weight of the world boxing association, International Boxing Federation Y world boxing organization.

Two of the three cards favored Usyk by 115-113 and 116-112, while a third gave winner to Joshua by 115-113. A great effort on the part of the Ukrainian who had delayed the rematch as long as he could because he took an active part in the war in his homeland against the Russian militia.

After a great battle, both Joshua What Usyk ended up with their hands up raising the Ukrainian flag, but not only that, but AJ He arduously recognized the work of his enemy, who once again demonstrated that technique and heart carried him through, even in the toughest moments of the battle, when he was receiving punishment from the British.

Unlike the first contest, which Usyk he won by unanimous decision, in this rematch he was less sharp and took more punishment, but he did enough to take the victory deservedly even though at times Joshua He punished him hard with missiles to the soft zones. Oleksandr improved to 20-0 with 13 knockouts, while anthony he stayed with 24-3 and 22 knockouts.

In the co-star, in a tough battle, the Croatian Filip Hrgovic went to the canvas in the first, but got up to battle the entire route with the Chinese Zhilei Zhang and ended up beating him on the cards with scores of 115-112 , 114-113 and 115-112, thus shaping up to dispute the Heavyweight title of the International Boxing Federation because it was an eliminator. For many, Zhang must have come out with his hand up.

Also on the undercard, former British 168-pound champion Callum Smith made it clear that he is set to compete in the 175-pound elite by brutally knocking out Mathieu Bauderlique in four rounds in a World Council elimination bout. of Boxing. Smith, who lost to Canelo in December 2020, had just knocked out Gilbert Castillo 11 months ago.

In a battle that entered the history books, Ramla Ali defeated Crystal Garcia in the first women’s boxing battle in Saudi Arabia. The triumph of Ali, born in Somalia, but representing England, came only in the first episode. In addition, former world champion Badou Jack, now venturing into the Cruiserweights, won on points over Richard Rivera after 10 rounds.