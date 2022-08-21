No infusions: Elsa Pataky’s favorite smoothie helps you lose weight and provides the energy you need to do your daily training
Elsa Pataky could become our example to follow, both in food (his diet is considered one of the healthiest) and in his lifestyle, since he pays special attention to
nutrients you need in your day to day without getting carried away by the
whims and combining it with the usual practice of
sport (pay attention to those arms more defined than Letizia’s!). That would be the ideal to which we should all
Aspire although many of us get a little lost along the way (especially on the subject of
whimswe recognize it).
Carlos Riosforerunner nutritionist
real food has had enough of telling us that we have to learn to enjoy the
taste of food and not everything that is added in supermarkets to make it seem sweeter or saltier and this is what it does
elsa. That is why we have among our favorites the Instagram account of
Centerthe app that I create together with her husband
Chris Hemsworth and who shares sports training and
healthy recipes.
From there we have extracted the
recipe for this smoothiewhich we can take at any time of the day to provide us with the
Energy necessary without adding a lot of
empty calories. It is a delicious and ideal snack if you are going to do some type of sport due, above all, to its contribution in carbohydrates and proteins. We are going to tell you a little about each of their
ingredients and we offer you the recipe. It will become one of your favourites:
Benefits of its ingredients
almond milk
The
almond milk It is naturally rich in various vitamins and minerals, especially in
Vitamin Ealthough depending on which one you choose it can come
enriched with vitamin D, calcium and proteins (yes, pay special attention so that it does not contain
sugars added).
Hemp seeds
The seeds are
hemp seeds They contain all the essential amino acids, that is, they are a source of
protein complete with the benefit that they are much more digestible than other sources of vegetable protein such as
legumes. For this reason they are very convenient for people who perform
sport, as is the case of Pataky. On the other hand, its content
alpha-linolenic acid (omega 3) gives it anti-inflammatory properties, which synergize with its polyphenols, substances
antioxidants and also anti-inflammatory.
But that’s not all, since hemp seeds have very interesting amounts of some minerals and vitamins, such as calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin E and group B. In addition, it can help you fall asleep thanks to its content in
tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin. And what is serotonin? It is an essential neurotransmitter to make
melatoninhomona that we need to rest.
Spinach
The nutritional power of
spinach lies in its high content of vitamins and minerals: 100 g of this vegetable provide two thirds of the daily needs of
Vitamin Aalmost all of the
folic acidhalf of the
vitamin C and the fourth part of
magnesium and iron that are needed per day.
In addition, seek
calcium, phosphorus, sulfur, chlorophyll, trace elements, enzymes and fiber. Their
proteins (2.8%), although they are not very abundant, they are more complete than in other vegetables. That yes, although they have told us by active and passive, in reality it does not contain so much
iron as we had been told and that popular belief is due to… a transcription error in the measurement of its nutrients. take it now
Peach
As for the
fruits that contains this smoothie we find the
peacha typical summer fruit with a high content of
Water and hardly any fat. In addition, it contains a lot
fiberis a natural source of beta-carotene, which has antioxidant properties and is high in
potassium.
But that is not all, since it is rich in
magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium, minerals that help us protect the body from infections and damage caused by free radicals. As for vitamins, the peach is rich in
vitamins C and E, They help iron absorption and have antioxidant properties.
Banana
The banana is popularly known for providing
Energybeing one of the favorite foods in the diet of people who practice sports, which it achieves thanks to the
carbohydrates. In addition, it has a high contribution of
vitamin C and B6essential to prevent premature oxidation of our cells and protect our body from free radicals.
In addition, it is a source of minerals such as
magnesium, iron, manganese and potassium, that they are very important for the maintenance of our muscles, as well as for maintaining stabilized blood pressure; and its high content
fiber It is very important to give a feeling of satiety and avoid snacking between meals.
Recipe: Banana Peach Green Smoothie
Ingredients
-
Three-quarters of a cup of almond milk
-
1/4 cup vanilla protein
-
One tablespoon of hemp seeds
-
A cup of baby spinach leaves
-
a yellow peach
-
half frozen banana
-
4 to 6 ice cubes
Preparation
1.-
Wash the spinach and the peach and peel the banana.
two.-
Add all the ingredients to the blender jar.
3.-
Whisk until smooth and creamy, and serve immediately.