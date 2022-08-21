No infusions: Elsa Pataky’s favorite smoothie helps you lose weight and provides the energy you need to do your daily training

Elsa Pataky could become our example to follow, both in food (his diet is considered one of the healthiest) and in his lifestyle, since he pays special attention to

nutrients you need in your day to day without getting carried away by the

whims and combining it with the usual practice of

sport (pay attention to those arms more defined than Letizia’s!). That would be the ideal to which we should all

Aspire although many of us get a little lost along the way (especially on the subject of

whimswe recognize it).

Carlos Riosforerunner nutritionist

real food has had enough of telling us that we have to learn to enjoy the

taste of food and not everything that is added in supermarkets to make it seem sweeter or saltier and this is what it does

elsa. That is why we have among our favorites the Instagram account of

Centerthe app that I create together with her husband

Chris Hemsworth and who shares sports training and

healthy recipes.

From there we have extracted the

recipe for this smoothiewhich we can take at any time of the day to provide us with the

Energy necessary without adding a lot of

empty calories. It is a delicious and ideal snack if you are going to do some type of sport due, above all, to its contribution in carbohydrates and proteins. We are going to tell you a little about each of their

ingredients and we offer you the recipe. It will become one of your favourites:

Benefits of its ingredients



almond milk



The

almond milk It is naturally rich in various vitamins and minerals, especially in

Vitamin Ealthough depending on which one you choose it can come

enriched with vitamin D, calcium and proteins (yes, pay special attention so that it does not contain

sugars added).

Hemp seeds



The seeds are

hemp seeds They contain all the essential amino acids, that is, they are a source of

protein complete with the benefit that they are much more digestible than other sources of vegetable protein such as

legumes. For this reason they are very convenient for people who perform

sport, as is the case of Pataky. On the other hand, its content

alpha-linolenic acid (omega 3) gives it anti-inflammatory properties, which synergize with its polyphenols, substances

antioxidants and also anti-inflammatory.

But that’s not all, since hemp seeds have very interesting amounts of some minerals and vitamins, such as calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin E and group B. In addition, it can help you fall asleep thanks to its content in

tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin. And what is serotonin? It is an essential neurotransmitter to make

melatoninhomona that we need to rest.

Green smoothie. /



Photo by Jugoslocos from Pexels



Spinach



The nutritional power of

spinach lies in its high content of vitamins and minerals: 100 g of this vegetable provide two thirds of the daily needs of

Vitamin Aalmost all of the

folic acidhalf of the

vitamin C and the fourth part of

magnesium and iron that are needed per day.

In addition, seek

calcium, phosphorus, sulfur, chlorophyll, trace elements, enzymes and fiber. Their

proteins (2.8%), although they are not very abundant, they are more complete than in other vegetables. That yes, although they have told us by active and passive, in reality it does not contain so much

iron as we had been told and that popular belief is due to… a transcription error in the measurement of its nutrients. take it now

Peach



As for the

fruits that contains this smoothie we find the

peacha typical summer fruit with a high content of

Water and hardly any fat. In addition, it contains a lot

fiberis a natural source of beta-carotene, which has antioxidant properties and is high in

potassium.

But that is not all, since it is rich in

magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium, minerals that help us protect the body from infections and damage caused by free radicals. As for vitamins, the peach is rich in

vitamins C and E, They help iron absorption and have antioxidant properties.

Banana



The banana is popularly known for providing

Energybeing one of the favorite foods in the diet of people who practice sports, which it achieves thanks to the

carbohydrates. In addition, it has a high contribution of

vitamin C and B6essential to prevent premature oxidation of our cells and protect our body from free radicals.

In addition, it is a source of minerals such as

magnesium, iron, manganese and potassium, that they are very important for the maintenance of our muscles, as well as for maintaining stabilized blood pressure; and its high content

fiber It is very important to give a feeling of satiety and avoid snacking between meals.

Recipe: Banana Peach Green Smoothie

