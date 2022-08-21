No, Drake hasn’t sold any more than the Beatles

We are constantly surrounded by liquid music, easy to enjoy and with a rather short life. You listen to it casually on mobile phones and bluetooth speakers, sometimes you download it on your PC, but after a few months she has concluded her life cycle and there is no trace of it left. On the contrary, there is solid music, conceived with a strong concept, which requires the highest sound quality and a support destined to last over time., perhaps to be handed down from father to son. The second category naturally includes the Beatles albums (especially the absolute masterpieces published from 1965 to 1970), the first, with all due respect to his fans, includes most of that of Drake, the record rapper. Aubrey Drake Graham, born in Toronto on October 24, 1986, has been one of the most listened to artists in the world on streaming platforms for over a decade.

The Canadian artist found, starting with the album Thank me later of 2010, the perfect formula to break into the hearts of the under-35 audience: a mix of rap, r & b, electro soul, drill and trap, with melancholy and at the same time self-congratulatory sounds and lyrics, declined with a fairly monochord tone. A tried and tested formula successfully repeated, both in solo songs and in the many collaborations with leading artists, which led him to break all ratings on streaming platforms. The streams, or the ratings on digital platforms, are now the only real parameter that seems to be of interest to the record companies, which increasingly do not even publish the CD or vinyl of the rapper of the moment precisely because they consider physical music a now residual market. , which still works only with old guard artists or with extraluxe box sets for the 30/40/50 years of the release of a historic album, with 40-50 demos and alternative tracks fished out of the archives. The fact remains that it makes no sense to equate artists who have built their fortunes in historical periods and with totally different music supports such as the Beatles and Drake. The Canadian rapper has a real obsession with the Fab Four, so much so that he had them tattooed on his forearm, in the famous pose of the pedestrian crossing of Abbey Road, with the addition of himself who provocatively greets John Lennon, as for say: my dear, you may well be pop-rock legends, but I have surpassed you in sales.

The three (alleged) records in which Drake would have surpassed the Beatles are: 1) in 2015 the number of songs extracted from the same album on the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time (14 songs) 2) in 2018 the record for the highest number of songs in the Top Ten of the Billboard Hot 100 chart (12 against 11 of the Fab Four) 3) in August 2022 the collaborative piece Staying Alive by Dj Khaled (in which trapper Lil Baby also participated) became the 30th song by / with Drake in the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100, while the Beatles are stuck at “only” 29 songs. Aside from the fact that the British band is still firmly first in the number of songs that have made it to # 1 on the Billboard chart (twenty songs on the top step of the podium), Drake’s records make no sense, from a practical and artistic point of view. First of all, even if it may seem tautological but it is good to remember, a million streams in no way equate to a million 45s sold in the sixties / seventies at about a pound each, also because the same person can very well listen to dozens. of times the same song in streaming, while the physical copies are always the same, regardless of the ratings made by those who bought them.

Secondly, Drake appears in these charts both as a solo artist and as a guest (the famous “featuring” so popular today), while the Beatles, of course, have never been guests of anyone., therefore this fact already completely distorts the comparison between the two. Third, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the body that certifies the sales of gold, platinum and diamond award-winning albums and singles since 1958, has for years been providing underestimated physical sales figures as the same were supplied directly by the record stores themselves, of which not all gave the correct data or did not give the data at all because they were not in contact with the RIAA (think, for example, of the small record shop in a remote Nebraska village), to not to mention some large Eastern countries, which for years have never communicated their sales, more or less “underground”.

Turning to album sales figures, i Fab Four have surpassed 26 million physical drives with both Abbey Road that with Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, while the compilations One has exceeded 30 million and two volumes Beatles 1962-1966 And Beatles 1967-1970 they have sold over 50 million copies overall. The sales of Drake are quite different (in which, it should be remembered, the main part comes from the calculation of the streaming), whose best-selling albums are Views (8 million), Take Care (7 million) e Scorpion (6.5 million). Another consideration to make is that the Beatles’ recording career is concentrated in just 7 years (from 1962 to 1969, since even Let It Bereleased in 1970, was recorded in early 1969), while Drake’s has lasted for 12 years, almost twice as long to release singles and albums.

Finally, it is not true that the Beatles are not heard today in streaming, through mobile phones and bluetooth speakers: in the streaming platform with the most subscribers in the world, the Fab Four have 26.5 million listeners per month: not bad, for a group that broke up 52 years ago. If these data are not enough for you, you can do a little practical experiment yourself: try asking ten people on the street to tell you the exact title of ten Drake songs, and then repeat the same experiment replacing the Canadian rapper with the Beatles: while in the first case you may find a person able to answer you correctly (probably very young), in the second, you will almost certainly find at least eight, of all ages. And this is because “listened to” does not mean “appreciated”, nor does it mean “influential”. From a musical point of view, it is almost impossible to imagine rock, pop, beat, psychedelia and much of the music we listen to today without the Beatles who, among other things, were also among the forerunners of heavy metal. in adrenaline Helter Skelter. There is no doubt that the Fab Four are the group that boasts the greatest musical influence in the history of rock, with dozens of epigone bands. None, however, not even their designated heirs Oasis and Blur, has managed to repeat the magic of their songs, true classics that are not affected by the wear and tear of time. By eliminating the figure of the single frontman, the Beatles have unwittingly become the icons of an epochal revolution, not only in the musical field.

Starting from Revolver, released on August 5, 1966, the Fab Four began a Copernican revolution also in the way of recording albums. Before the disc was a collection of singles, identical in all respects to the songs that the group offered in live concerts. With Revolver the recording studio itself becomes a tool, thanks to the manipulation of tapes, overdubs and filters. The technologies were not even remotely comparable to those of today, but the creativity of the band largely compensated for the technological gap, thanks above all to the talent of George Martin, commendable in his ability to translate the brilliant insights of John Lennon and Paul McCartney into music. The Beatles have recorded a total of 211 songs, of which 186 composed directly by the Fab Four, most of them signed by the Lennon-McCartney duo. What is impressive is that more than half are extraordinary songs, so much so that no collection of 20-30 songs (not even the very lucky One) can be considered sufficient to represent the magic of Beatles music. Is there another group for which a triple collection would not be enough to be representative of their discography? But perhaps Liverpool’s most important revolution was that they were the first group of kids who sang expressly for the kids. Before them, pop music was entrusted to stiff singers, who interpreted songs with the enthusiasm and emotional participation of a mannequin. There was no music written and composed specifically for young people, who arranged themselves with the most “digestible” 45s borrowed from their parents. From 5 October 1962, the single’s release date Love me do, everything has changed in the world of pop music. If no group or artist in the last 60 years has ever managed to oust the Beatles from their throne, there is a reasonand it’s the same reason why we never stop getting excited when we listen to their songs, regardless of the number of streams.