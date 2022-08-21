Nicki Minaj strongly supports Britney Spears

Solidarity between divas and singers with Nicki Minaj defending Britney Spears in public discussion with fans and ex-husband Kevin Federline.

As the controversy over Britney Spears continues and her irritation at ex-husband Kevin Federline’s statements regarding her relationship with her children, the world of Hollywood entertainment seems to have found a new pastime. That of take sides on social networks with often opposing positions. For instance Nicki Minajjust back with her new catchy single Super Freaky Girl, who took the part of her colleague during a radio interview.

She threw herself vehemently against Federline. “But what character would you be to destroy a happy woman like this?” She said. “An adult who tries to discredit a recently married person is comfortable with himself and her body. Cowards use the press against a celebrity they have loved in the past, with whom they have brought into the world. some children. He used her fame to hurt her. What he says is absolutely not true, she loves her two children as and more than her own life. They do not know how harmful what is done by the children, pushed by the father who dared to take them against the mother. He is a perfect idiot, while she is fantastic. We spoke on the phone a few days ago, Britney is really sweet and nice to me. I love her very much“.