New love in sight? Johnny Depp is captured in Italy next to a woman – El Financiero

Johnny Depp has made sure to put his high-profile defamation trial behind him with Amber Heard for which he has undertaken a series of presentations together with the British Jeff Beck and one of them was at the framework of the Umbria Jazz Festivalin Italy, to which the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean did not come alone but accompanied by a red-haired woman.

After the judge dismissed Mera’s interpreter’s request in Aquaman to mistrial, Depp celebrate with music and album release 18 with the guitarist before leaving tour during 2023 with Hollywood Vampires.

However, some photographs published by Daily Mail woke up in their followers speculation about a possible romanceafter they also related him to his lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Who was the woman Johnny Depp was seen with?

Both were smiling walking and even the actor helped him carry his backpack while getting into a car. However, the doubts were cleared by a source consulted by TMZwho assured that it was not a romantic plan.

The woman who accompanies Depp is only his private french teacher since although while he was married to Vanessa Paradis he lived in France and was able to learn the language, he seeks perfect it for the shooting of your next film projectthe first in three years of absence.

In The Favourite: Jeanne du Barry will be led by Maiwenn when from life to Louis XV, the king of France for 59 years. The film -in which she will share credits with Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky- will deal with the life of jeanne becua woman born into poverty who rose thanks to becoming the mistress of the monarch accused of corruption and debauchery.