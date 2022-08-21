New details of the altercation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that caused their divorce

Six years ago Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to end their marriage. However, the controversy that the divorce raised is still present and now some discussions that the ex-partner starred in a few years ago come to light. According to the news portal Page SixAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became the protagonists of a nasty argument on board a plane last year 2016.

It would have been the actress herself who reported the events anonymously under the pseudonym Jane Doe, and in said complaint she asked the FBI for documents related to an investigation into the well-known actor. She in this way she pretended to know the reason why no criminal charges were filed against Pitt after the dispute that took place in mid-flight.

It all happened on a flight from Nice to the United States on September 14, 2016, just a few days before Angelina filed for divorce from Brad. The marriage was flying on a private plane with her six children and, according to the FBI report, the actress believed that her then-husband was “angry” since they boarded in Nice and that he had also been drinking during the flight. The actor reportedly took his ex to the bathroom and “grabbed her by the head, shaking her”while arguing over one of their children.

Angelina reported that Brad Pitt hit the ceiling up to four times and criticized him: “You’re screwing this family”. Returning to their seats, one of the couple’s six children asked if his mother was okay, to which the actor replied, “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.” Hearing the actor’s response, one of his sons replied and apparently Pitt pounced on him. Jolie, seeing the situation, tried to prevent it and suffered injuries in the area of ​​one of her elbows and her back.

A while later, on the same flight, Brad would have poured beer on the actress while she was trying to sleep. According to the actress, when the plane landed, her ex-husband spent twenty minutes preventing her family from disembarking. “You will not take my damn children,” the actor exclaimed.

Although the divorce was signed at the end of 2016, the couple is still immersed in a legal battle that seems to have no end, especially regarding the custody of their children. Until May of last year it was Jolie who enjoyed custody of the children, however that month a California judge granted shared guardianship to the father, but again in July said judge of the Superior Court of California was removed. The Angels. Brad and Angelina’s divorce caught the world by surprise since the couple was always very united and in love in all their public appearances. Despite the time that has elapsed, very unpleasant episodes of the ex-partner continue to come to light.