Netflix Premieres: This week the new season of one of the best zombie series and a comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart – News series

Stranger Things, The Invisible Agent, The Longest Night, Day Shift, Resident Evil, Fanatic… These are some of the titles Netflix has delighted us with this summer. But the giant of ‘streaming’ does not rest, and a few days before saying goodbye to the month of August, it continues adding new series and movies to its extensive catalog.

Hitting the platform this week is the Race to Success series, based on the acclaimed novel by Helen Wan, and Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s new comedy, Me Time. In addition, these days season 11 of The Walking Dead also lands on Netflix.

Then you can check the series and movies that premiere on Netflix from August 22 to 28.

NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

race to success



Race to Success is the title of the new original series that you can find in the Netflix catalog starting this week. The plot features Ingrid Yun, a lawyer who dreams of being able to be part, as a partner, of the law firm for which she works. However, Ingrid is not willing to give up her values, and she tries to promote some changes in a company with outdated principles.

Premiere: 26 of August

OTHER PREMIERE SERIES

The Walking Dead



The Walking Dead is back on Netflix with the premiere of its 11th season. The new episodes pick up after the battle against the Whisperers, in which the survivors emerged victorious. Despite this, they cannot lower their guard because they suspect that, when they least expect it, a new threat will appear. What none of them was counting on was the return to the group of Maggie, who has returned with her son willing to be one more and has to face everything that stands in her way. All this, without being able to accept that Negan is free.

Premiere: August 22nd

NETFLIX ORIGINAL MOVIES

Time for me



Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart are the protagonists of Time for me, the original comedy that Netflix premieres this week. Directed by John Hamburg, the film follows Sonny, a family man who, after years dedicated to his family, has a free weekend when his wife and children go on a trip. Determined to make up for lost time, he decides to go visit his old friend Huck. It seems that time has not passed, and Huck plans a crazy weekend with his colleague. A weekend so wild, it could have consequences for Sonny’s life.

Premiere: 26 of August

