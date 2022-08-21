Natalie Portman revealed her biggest beauty secret

Natalie Portman She is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She started her career when she was only 12 years old and her great perseverance and professionalism allowed her to win the four most important awards for the same film, something unusual in Hollywood. It was all thanks to her work in black swanwhich led her to obtain the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Over the years, the star of starwars It proved to be one of the most multifaceted when it comes to facing a character. From his time in the first three episodes of the Skywalker saga, which almost cost him his career, to starring in a comedy like Friends with Benefits and going on to a true psychological suspense like the aforementioned film that allowed him to gain such recognition.

Natalie showing off her radiant face.

But beyond his talent and his great oratorical capacity when it comes to giving speeches that move and make the skin stand on end, something of the most striking in Natalie Portman is that she does not age, her beauty continues intact over the years and she herself was in charge of revealing her beauty secret to take care of her face.

It was the actress who, in dialogue with Vogue, revealed that she maintains a special routine to take care of her face over time. It all starts in the morning, when she uses a toner from Ciocco, which she puts on again before going to sleep as a cleansing. To that she added a moisturizing cream from Tata Harper and there is not a single day that she does not put on sunscreen.

Another of the data that Natalie revealed is what are the makeup that cannot be missing in her bag and that she carries everywhere for an emergency touch-up. These are two lipsticks, one transparent for a daytime look and the other passionate red, in case you have a special event. A detail that she also trusted is that she takes great care of her hands, and in her bag she carries a cuticle care cream.

Regarding your diet and exercise routine, Natalie Portman She assured that she meditates every morning, something that is very important to her and that she tries to dedicate the time she deserves. That complements it with going for a run, doing yoga and pillars, depending on the day of the week. In turn, as he is public knowledge, she has maintained a vegan diet for ten years.