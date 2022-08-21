Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler’s Back Workout

Bodybuilding legend Jay Cutler recently shared a grueling back workout on his YouTube channel. As an experienced bodybuilder, Jay Cutler has a lot of insight into what it takes to be successful. It was, at the height of his career, that Cutler gained notoriety as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time alongside eight-time Mr. Olympia champion Ronnie Coleman.

Cutler won the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition by dethroning Ronnie Coleman in 2006. He went on to win three more times in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Cutler’s rivalry with Coleman is arguably the greatest rivalry in IFBB history. (The best battle of bodybuilding: Coleman vs. Cutler).

And Jay Cutler is one of those celebrities who has adapted very well to social media and has stayed connected with bodybuilding fans since his retirement years ago. He regularly shares a wide variety of content with his over half a million followers on YouTube.

And so is his back training

Hammer Strength Wide Grip Pulldown

Cutler began the back workout with wide-grip pulldowns on the hammer strength machine. He revealed that traditional pull-ups have never been easy for him. As a result, he puts more emphasis on pull-downs to compensate for them.

Pull over on machine

Next, Cutler turned to pullovers on the machine, a compound movement that works the back, chest, and abdominal muscles. Talking about the different variations of the pullover machine, Jay said, “There are many variations of this. They all talked about the Nautilus pull-over machine that Dorian Yates used.”

seated rowing

After the pull-overs, Cutler performs rows to target the upper back and lats. Cutler used magnetic handles for the exercise and performed 10 to 12 reps on each set. He did not reveal the exact number of rounds.

Bench Assisted T-Bar Row

Next, Cutler moved on to bench-assisted T-bar rowing. The 49-year-old generally prefers to do this exercise directly from the ground. However, he had to deal with the bench-assisted variation due to the unavailability of the team. “I love this movement. I wanted to do it from the ground. But this is the next best thing,” Jay said.

Cutler did three sets of this exercise and tried to perform eight repetitions in each set with a load of two and a quarter discs.

One arm dumbbell row

The legendary bodybuilder then performed dumbbell rows to work his back more. “The best exercise for your back is the one-arm dumbbell row,” Cutler said. Jay Cutler performed three sets of dumbbell rows.

Dead weight

This exercise served as a finisher for the back workout. Discussing his relationship to this exercise, Cutler said, “Every two weeks, I deadlift. Deadlifting isn’t always suggested to me, but it’s still my favorite exercise. I said I would never do it but here I am…”. (The deadlift and how often to do this exercise).

