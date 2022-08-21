Mojang updates Minecraft’s default Steve and Alex skins after 13 years

After a long period of 13 years, the default Steve and Alex skins in Minecraft have finally received a makeover and they look amazing.

The sandbox title is known for its retro pixel-based gameplay that mirrors every element of the game, from the tools to the environment to the default skins. The first thing new players in Minecraft do is select their main character, to begin with, and they are provided with two options by default.

These two options are the official Minecraft default skins for Steve and Alex. Additionally, the game assets are designed so that players can see each square pixel in those items and create their own blocks made up of those squares.

In a recent update, Minecraft made significant changes to Steve and Alex’s default skins that the community couldn’t praise highly enough. However, some may have strong opinions on the change as they wanted the game to have the same original element when they started playing Mojang’s title.

Steve and Alex’s default skins in Minecraft get a 3D makeover

Mojang recently released an update to the game that changed the textures of your default skins, Alex and Steve. According to the news, the texture of the beard on Steve’s face is now more prominent with improved pixels that players seem to love.

Additionally, both skins have received an additional layer of 3D hair on the front and back of their heads, making the characters look more realistic and adding detail to their skin textures. The clothing on Steve and Alex’s skins also received additional pixel density so that the color contrast was more enhanced and darker compared to the washed-out colors of previous versions.

It looks like Minecraft’s “Steve” and “Alex” skins have finally been officially switched! It hasn’t changed since 2009, but it looks like it has changed for the first time in 13 years!

A user named “AxolotlMC” pointed out that since 2009, this is the first time that the default skins have received a major update to their 3D pixel density and textures. Updated versions of the skins can also be seen in the new beta launcher.

Another user by the name “RafatAr32” expressed his opinion on the update that the 3D parts on the shoulders of the updated masks looked “ugly” and that Steve’s skin looked like he was wearing makeup. They also pointed out how the updated details on Alex’s skin don’t suit him, but the extra 3D bits in his hair look decent.

Although both skins were released with the game in 2009, there was no gender defined for either of these skins as the creator, Notch, designed them to be gender neutral. However, players in the game consider Alex to be female and Steve to be male due to the details of each of his skins.

Overall, the latest update made a major change to something in the game that has remained the same since the beginning, and there have been active discussions on both ends of the stick. However, this maintains the high level of game optimization and updated graphics the game has received in recent years.

