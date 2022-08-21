Millennial and Gen Z stars break mental health taboos

“I find Instagram and Twitter overstimulating”, thus announced Tom Holland (26) who leaves social networks for a while for his mental health. The actor has been one of the last to join the celebrities who share his psychological problems with fans. Shawn Mendes (24) and Ezra Miller (29) have also made headlines in recent weeks for similar reasons.





Anxiety, bipolarity, insecurities, depression or visits to the psychologist. More and more artists put these issues on the table. Selena Gomez (30), Dani Martín (45), Sofía Ellar (28) or Billie Eilish (20) do not hesitate to talk about something as human as mental health, one of the biggest concerns of the millennial generations (1980-1995) and centennial (1995-2010); being the fourth concern for the latter, according to a survey by the consulting firm Deloitte.

Therefore, it is not surprising that today young people are the ones who most dare to break taboos. And the celebrities who decide to share their problems say they do so so that their experience can serve as a reference to other people who are going through the same thing. To do this, they take advantage of social networks, with which they achieve a huge impact.

Youth

Mental health is the fourth concern of generation Z

“The fact that figures with such far-reaching capacity share their experiences in relation to mental health and, even, about their therapeutic processes, facilitates their validation at a social level,” says Rocío Hernández Bahlsen, psychotherapist at Psiclogos Pozuelo, a center specializing in adolescence, childhood and youth.

Actor Ezra Miller has acknowledged that he suffers from complex mental health issues Other sources

Shawn Mendes (24) announced last month that he was canceling his tour Wonder due to mental health problems. “I have to prioritize my health […] I’ll be back as soon as I’ve taken the time to heal,” read his Instagram. It is not the first time that the young man speaks about the subject without shame.

Last year he revealed that he felt pressure to always be perfect: “We are in a culture of constant comparison: I have come to develop body dysmorphia by trying to be that person [el de las revistas y redes sociales] all time”.

His ex-partner, Camila Cabello (25), has also made public that he goes to the psychologist to treat the anxiety and OCD with which he lives. In the The Wall Street Journal she revealed how she realized she needed help, saying “we need to have conversations about mental health in the same way we have about physical health. If someone breaks their leg, we wouldn’t call them weak. There is no doubt that the next step would be to go to the doctor to treat it.”

Camila Cabello has acknowledged that she suffers from anxiety and lives with an obsessive-compulsive disorder Instagram

Selena Gómez (30), with more than 300 million followers on Instagram, knows the reach she has among the younger generations. For this reason, the producer of the series For thirteen reasons who is bipolar, tries to naturalize mental disorders from his own experience.

And in a culture where women are constantly judged by their image and eating disorders are a widespread reality, Gómez has also become a leading figure in the movement. body positive.

Selena Gómez proclaims herself in favor of “true bellies” TikTok/@selenagomez

Greta Thunberg (19) is another icon in the field of mental health for adolescents. The Swedish activist, who has inspired young people around the world in their fight against the climate crisis, has never hidden that she lives with Asperger syndrome, a type of autism.

In sport, a turning point was marked by gymnast Simone Biles (25) when she withdrew from the team final at the Olympic Games held in Tokyo in 2021, due to the anxiety she suffered.

Simone Biles at the Olympic Games held in Tokyo in 2021 LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

Following this trend, in Spain, the mountaineer Edurne Pasaban (49) has also spoken of the pressure to which elite athletes are subjected. The first woman to climb the 14 eight-thousanders suffered a deep depression and attempted suicide several times, which led her to spend four months in a hospital. In the Ser Hora 25 program, she declared that “if we tell things naturally and without taboos, she can help people and that many people who do not understand mental health can begin to understand it.” The tennis player Paula Badosa (24) or the soccer player Andrés Iniesta (38) are other athletes who have spoken about mental health.

Likewise, the singer Dani Martín (45) has expressed on several occasions that he goes to the psychiatrist regularly, even without having any diagnosed illness. The interpreter of Sneakers spoke for the first time on the subject last year, in a twitter thread, which went like this: “I’m going to a psychiatrist, maybe I can help someone. I do not consider myself a reference, nor someone who tries to influence or tell what each one should do in his life ”.

Dani Martín assures that going to the psychiatrist has changed his life. Atresmedia/Capture

Another Spanish personality who has joined the dialogue on mental health is the actress Natalia Sánchez (32), who has been in therapy since she was 11 years old: “I think it is very important to normalize ‘not being well’ once and for all, and start to call things by their name: depression, anxiety, stress, apathy… We can’t always do it alone. I can’t always do it alone and that’s fine too.”

In the book In case the voices come back, the actor and presenter Ángel Martín (44) recounted, in the first person and without complexes, the psychotic outbreak he suffered at the age of 39. As he explains on the back cover, he wrote it for himself, but also with the idea of ​​helping break the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Without a doubt, social networks make it easier for these types of messages to spread and this makes them more accessible to young people”







Rocio Hernandez BahlsenPsychotherapist of Psychologists Pozuelo





Adele, Justin Bieber, Aitana, Amaia, Javier Martín, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, María Isabel, Ed Sheeran, Laura Escanes, John Hill… There are many public figures who have decided to share with their followers a piece of their reality behind of the supposed ‘perfect life’ that they show on Instagram. In this sense, the psychologist Rocío Hernández Bahlsen affirms that “without a doubt, social networks make it easier for these types of messages to spread and this makes them more accessible to young people”.