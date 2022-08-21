Mexicano gave Rosalía the thesis he did on her; “the motorcycle”

Rosalía has an estimated fortune of 4.8 million euros.

In an increasingly changing world, it is normal to find any story on social networks, where many transform the traditional with the current, among which is education. This is the case of a Mexican fanatic who earned the comments of everyone in the digital world after giving Rosalía in full concert the thesis he had written about her, which they baptized “la mototesis”.

Without a doubt, the world has changed and what seemed to the old generations, many of the new generations did not. This is reflected even in the educational system, where the topics covered in classes have been transforming with the digital world that we have today.

Actors, singers, politicians and other public figures, with their not so expert opinion, can generate a real change of values ​​in society, but many times it is not for the better. That is why in the advertising industry more and more use these familiar faces to promote their products and thus generate more interest and sales among consumers.

Through a study, carried out by the group of Arnocky and his colleagues in 2018, they studied the influence that the opinions of celebrities exerted on the general public about the theory of evolution. In this study, in which four experiments were performed, lResearchers found that famous public figures, such as George Clooney or Emma Watson, wielded great persuasive power on topics they didn’t really master, far greater than true experts.

A study carried out by Twitter and Annaclet, underlines that consumers already trust the recommendations of influencers and famous than in that of their own friends. And it is that according to this report, these famous digital prescribers or influencers they are at 49 percent and about as influential as their own friends at 56 percent.

According to the survey, no less than forty percent of those consulted say that they have made a purchase as a direct result of having seen it used by a influencer or famous on Twitter, Instagram, Vine or YouTube. Also, 20 percent shared from their profile some item or service that you had seen on the channel of an influencer or celebrity.

The thesis on Rosalía

The Spanish singer Rosalía has stolen the hearts of her fans during her concerts in Mexico, where she generated all kinds of passions thanks to her good attitude and talent.

Although the young woman is relatively new in the world of musical entertainment, she has a great fanatic that in her stadium on Mexican soil did not stop surprising her with their personalized gifts like the popular Dr. Simi, or even a great thesis made about her.

It was during the concert that he gave on Friday, August 19 in Monterrey, where the presentation was interrupted to read a poster that one of the attendees was showing. “It’s about you,” the interpreter read from a document carried by the fan among the crowd.

@sebass_em is that I love her<3 @rosalia #motomamiworldtour #monterrey #rosalia ♬ SPICE – ROSALÍA

The academic research came into his hands and he was more surprised to see that it was a thesis, so he asked his fan what grade they had given him in school for his work and he replied that it was ten.

“Good note, less bad. They have given a good grade to the thesis, is it for me? I love her, I love her, “said Rosalía. “Well, I would have given it the highest grade already, just for the cover. The cover is a photo of Jorge and I together. Jorge, how strong, it is very well photoshopped, “said the Spanish.

As expected, the video quickly went viral on social networks, where Internet users commented on various points of view, but all agreed with the creativity and passion of the fans for the artist, which is why they baptized it “la mototesis”.

It is increasingly common for celebrities to be studied at various institutes and even renowned universities, as an example in In July, the course “Harry Styles and the cult of celebrity: Identity, Internet and European pop culture” was announced, which is being taught by the University of Texas in the United States.

But there are also classes of the American rapper Kanye West who is studied at Columbia University in Montreal, and Taylor Swift is part of a course at New York University. Other modern figures have been studied include Beyonce and Lady Gaga.

In this sense, the new generations are very interested in these types of topics that include influential figures around the world, which is why many brands and companies are changing their content, products and services with projects where they can collaborate with these celebrities, with the goal of reaching these new consumers.

