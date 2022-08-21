Mercado Libre launches its cryptocurrency for online purchases

The internet sales company with a large presence in America Latin, Free market, has been betting on the integration of its own scheme of cryptocurrencies with which you can offer your customers a service in which they are accepted virtual currencies for users to use on and off the platform.

Of this project that the Argentine company has been promoting, the launch of a cryptocurrency of the popular digital platform of electronic commerceas part of its plans aimed at obtaining greater user loyalty, starting in Brazil the adoption of the new Coin Market.

The firm has shared the milestone of the launch of its digital currency to promote its loyalty program, but also directing its agenda towards greater democratization in Latin America of the use of these technological tools aimed at financial inclusion of the population.

Today we launch Mercado Coin in Brazil, further boosting our loyalty program and taking another step to democratize financial inclusion in Latin America. MercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program https://t.co/7kanuk6GLh – Marcos Galperin (@marcos_galperin)

August 18, 2022





Mercado Coin, the cryptoactive in question, will go on the market with a value of 0.10 US dollars once it is fully enabled towards the end of this month of August, as the company anticipates.

We also recommend Can’t Make Any More Car Payments? 3 key tips

To make this digital currencyMercado Libre users will have the opportunity to obtain it as a reward when interacting on the web portal, carrying out their transactions and later it will be possible to use the accumulated token when making new purchases or even obtaining money in exchange.

In the Brazilian branch of the company, where the program starts, Senior Vice President Fernando Yunes who presented the Merado Libre strategy, also pointing out that initially this program with its own cryptocurrency will simply allow purchases within the company’s platform, but that the purpose that is planned is that it has the versatility to be used in external sites as one more alternative in terms of cryptocurrencies.

As detailed, the Mercado Coin system is based on the ERC-20 model which is based on the blockchain scheme of ethereum; also clarifying that the management of digital assets -as well as their custody- will be the responsibility of the exchange company gravelArgentina also operates with a presence in Brazil, where it was decided to implement this program first.

We suggest you read the Credit Bureau: a guide to control your credit card

There it is expected that by the end of the month all MercadoLibre users will have access to the digital asset, and according to the information available to the entity, this would mean a register of more than 80 million people as potential users before expand the program to other nations in the region.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.