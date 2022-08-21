Megan Fox Before and after: dazzles with a new look

Megan Fox has transformed her style and here we recount what she looked like before and what she looks like now. A true goddess!

american actress Megan fox He has left some of his followers in the dark due to his risky styles and looks, which he had rarely been seen wearing.

His biggest fans have noticed a big change in the way you dress and some attribute that also to the company and influence of her husband Machine Gun Kelly.

It should be noted that the actress at the beginning of her career used to dress in basic clothestight jeans, t-shirts in neutral tones and combined them with heels, some time later he met Maeve Reilly, who was also stylist of the model Hailey Bieber. It was at that moment that Megan Fox’s change began to be seen.

However, some of his followers indicated that the stylist dressed very similar to Megan and Hailey. What has caused the most commotion are the looks of the actress this year, because has dared to try different stylesmuch more risky and textures such as latex and leather in different metallic or vibrant colors.

Likewise, Megan fox She recently wore pastel pink hair and a skin-tight metallic fuchsia skirt ensemble. For many the look that the actress now wears combines much more with that of her current husband Machine Gun Kellywith whom he apparently would like to have a family.