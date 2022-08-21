Meet the most luxurious cars of Shawn Mendes

Canadian artist Shawn Mendes has two luxury vehicles at his disposal for his personal transfers. Swipe to not miss the details of his Range Rover Sport and his Mercedes-Benz with very particular stories in each of them!

Shawn Mendes is a renowned Canadian singer, songwriter and model. In which he had a jump to fame, after signing an agreement with the British label Island Recordsmanaging to release three studio albums, three world tours and being number 1 on the “Billboard 200” with his album “Handwritten”. Fact that allowed him to acquire a lot of fame and money at just 23 years old, something that is reflected in his garage.

Range Rover Sports

Shawn Mendes posing in his Range Rover Sport

The first vehicle we found in his garage, it is a 5-door SUV with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Inside its interior, we find certain details such as tinted windows, interior ambient lighting, tinted windows, sliding panoramic roof, heated and contoured leather steering wheel, leather upholstery, aluminum pedals and more.

Among the highlights of the vehicle is a sound system with 8 250 W speakers, 4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection for Android Auto and Apple Car and a double 8″ touch screen. Under its hood we find an 8-cylinder V engine, accompanied by 525 horsepower and a maximum torque of 625 Nm. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 km/h. His purchase value is around 118,500 euros and it was the first car with which the artist was seen together with his ex-partner Camila Cabello in public.

Mercedes-Benz G500

This is what Shawn Mendes’ Mercedes Benz looks like

The second car in question is also a 5-door SUV with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.. Despite not having too many functions, we can highlight inside heated front seats with lumbar support, exterior mirrors with electrical adjustment and rain sensor.

Under its hood rests 421 Horsepower with a maximum torque of 610 Nm and a V8-cylinder engine. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 210 km/h. and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. My favorite part of the car? A 3-louvre chrome effect radiator grille and stainless steel sport pedals with rubber studs, giving it a certain class. The story behind this car is about when Shawn Mendes and his ex-partner Camila Cabello had a discovery or by not being able to find the keys to the car in question for hours, drawing the attention of neighbors and various reporters. The fact concluded in a funny way, when her ex-partner found the keys in her bag after several search attempts.