Matt Hardy was afraid to fight Chris Benoit in some circumstances

The today star of AEW, Matt Hardy referred in his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, to his experience in the ring alongside the late Chris Benoit. He revealed that he was afraid to confront him, at times, because of the intensity with which they faced their struggles.

“Obviously everyone hates how it all ended with him, understandably and correctly. But I want to say something, every time I fought him, I loved him. Especially on television, because I knew he would be ready for it. And I would go to that place, because he was ready for television, and I always knew it was going to be a phenomenal event. But every time we were at a house show, I was like, ‘Shit.’ I was always afraid to fight Benoit, because I knew you couldn’t slow down.”

When Chris Benoit landed in WWE, he worked hard to get to the top of the company. Defeating such popular talents as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who precisely snatched the World Heavyweight Championship, at WrestleMania 20at a special moment within the promotion.

However, as is common knowledge, Chris Benoit’s legacy was tarnished in 2007, following the murder and suicide of him and his family. However, fans still remember them for the extraordinary fighter that he was.

