Matt Damon regrets using a homophobic slur
It seems that the roles have changed. One of the daughters of Matt Damon he has read the primer to the actor. Why? He himself has confessed it during an interview with The Sunday Times. According to the Hollywood star, he used the word “faggot” during a family meal, which means “faggot” in Spanish. A homophobic slur that the little girl instantly reproached him, to the point of retiring to his room. “The word my daughter says is an ‘insult to homosexuals’ It was used regularly when I was little, with a different use”he explained.
However, since then, he acknowledges that he has not used that word again thanks to his daughter, who made him see reason. “He went to his room and wrote me a very long and beautiful treatise on how dangerous it is to use that word. I said: ‘I withdraw the insult!’ I understood“, he assures the media repentant. The actor, who has had a relationship with the Argentine Luciana Bozán Barroso for years, has three daughters, Isabella (fifteen), Gia (12) and Stella (10), although it has not transpired which of them was in charge of reading the booklet to his father and giving him that valuable lesson.
The LGTBI community against the Hollywood star
Despite being sorry, Matt Damon has been harshly criticized on social mediaespecially for the LGBTI community. Perhaps the actor was looking for a different reaction, but it has not been like that. “Why would Matt Damon tell that freely?” asks a Twitter user indignantly. “Remember when the joke was that Ben Affleck was the dumb one and Matt Damon was the smart one? Because one is dating JLo,” writes another.
It is not the first time that the Hollywood star has angered the LGTBI community. In 2015, he was in favor of homosexual actors will stay in the closet. In a later interview he took the opportunity to nuance your words and insist that he was only saying “that actors are more effective when they are a mystery“.
Another open front with Amanda Knox
It’s not been the luckiest of days for Damon because his film, although a box office success is expected, is also being the talk of social networks. We talk about Stillwater, the film he presented at the Cannes Film Festival and in which he plays a father determined to get his daughter out of jail, detained in a European prison for a crime he apparently did not commit. A film that, declared and according to various media, would be inspired by the true story of Amanda Knox, who spent four years in an Italian prison for the alleged murder of her roommate before it was shown that she had nothing to do with the crime.
It was Knox herself who lashed out at Matt Damon and the film’s director, Tom McCarthy, whom accuses of taking advantage of his life without asking questions or asking permission, irreparably damaging his reputation. “Others continue to profit from my name, face and story without consent,” she says. The young woman, who earns her living as a journalist, has invited both to his podcast to clarify the matter and talk about it. Will Matt Damon accept?