Matt Damon regrets using a homophobic slur









It seems that the roles have changed. One of the daughters of Matt Damon he has read the primer to the actor. Why? He himself has confessed it during an interview with The Sunday Times. According to the Hollywood star, he used the word “faggot” during a family meal, which means “faggot” in Spanish. A homophobic slur that the little girl instantly reproached him, to the point of retiring to his room. “The word my daughter says is an ‘insult to homosexuals’ It was used regularly when I was little, with a different use”he explained.

However, since then, he acknowledges that he has not used that word again thanks to his daughter, who made him see reason. “He went to his room and wrote me a very long and beautiful treatise on how dangerous it is to use that word. I said: ‘I withdraw the insult!’ I understood“, he assures the media repentant. The actor, who has had a relationship with the Argentine Luciana Bozán Barroso for years, has three daughters, Isabella (fifteen), Gia (12) and Stella (10), although it has not transpired which of them was in charge of reading the booklet to his father and giving him that valuable lesson.













Hollywood star Matt Damon GTRES GTRES

The LGTBI community against the Hollywood star Despite being sorry, Matt Damon has been harshly criticized on social mediaespecially for the LGBTI community. Perhaps the actor was looking for a different reaction, but it has not been like that. “Why would Matt Damon tell that freely?” asks a Twitter user indignantly. “Remember when the joke was that Ben Affleck was the dumb one and Matt Damon was the smart one? Because one is dating JLo,” writes another. It is not the first time that the Hollywood star has angered the LGTBI community. In 2015, he was in favor of homosexual actors will stay in the closet. In a later interview he took the opportunity to nuance your words and insist that he was only saying “that actors are more effective when they are a mystery“.









Matt Damon and Camille Cottin at the premiere of ‘Stillwater’ at the Cannes Film Festival GTRES