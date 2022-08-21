Marcos Montes, Minister of Agriculture of Brazil, assures that “there is an international campaign against the Southern Cone because we are competitive in areas in which they cannot be”

Articles, videos and comments on social networks appear very frequently in the northern hemisphere that attempt to associate the nations that make up Mercosur with practices and methodologies that threaten the environment.

Marcos Montes Cordeiro, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil, has no doubts: these are not spontaneous actions, but a genuine campaign aimed at discrediting Mercosur agriculture.

“There is an international campaign against Brazil, but also against Argentina and Uruguay, in short, against the Southern Cone, because we are competitive in areas in which they cannot be,” he assured in an exclusive interview granted to Field bugs.

“Brazil’s competitiveness makes some uncomfortable; bothers that Brazilian productivity grows every day. Only this year we had a harvest of almost 272 million tons of grains and we are on our way to 300 million tons. So we are reaching levels that they cannot even imagine reaching, ”he pointed out.

Montes said that the nations of Europe – which are the most critical of Brazil – in just one year changed the official discourse after the emergence of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

“Europe today has a different discourse than it had a year ago. Why? If Europe was pressuring Brazil with the environmental issue through a (smoke) screen to try to reduce our competitiveness, “said the minister.

“What many do not know is that many countries in Europe, and also the United States, began to free their lands, which are not few, dedicated to preservation with the purpose of incorporating them into agricultural production,” he stressed.

Europe releases production from conservation areas: When “potatoes burn” hunger is more important than the environment

One of the exponents of the smear campaign against Brazil is the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who regularly makes publications aimed at communicating that there is a lack of control of environmental management in the South American nation.

– You again, Leo? This way, you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before reading the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the entire world but never yourselves, so I will let you off the hook. https://t.co/FxCnqhFv6D — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022

“Leonardo DiCaprio does not know the Amazon. He went fishing, to walk there and he doesn’t really know the Amazon. There are 20 million Brazilians living there and we want to give dignity to them too”, commented Montes.

“That gentleman, Leonardo DiCaprio, does not know what is happening because he is not and never was hungry, while there are many people in different regions of the world who are hungry and that is why Brazil has to produce in a sustainable way, to feed our country so much. as to the world. And we are going to continue doing it, more and more, even if it creates discomfort, ”he said.

Montes explained that they are promoting a legislative project in Congress to implement a territorial regularization in the Amazon, in such a way as to be able to identify all the owners of land in that region in order to sanction them in the event that an illegal activity is detected in terms of deforestation or illegal extraction of natural resources.

In this sense, the minister raised the need for the four nations that make up Mercosur to have a common position on the matter because “we need to show the world that we have sustainable production.” Although for that, of course, it is first essential that the agricultural policy of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay be aligned in certain basic aspects.

“The agricultural producer and the government have to be friends and speak the same language: both need each other. There cannot be a confrontation between the two,” Montes said.

“Here in Brazil there was a confrontation between both sectors some time ago: the government was against the big businessmen in the sector and used the small producer to put him against the bigger one. Many of these little ones did not have deeds and, therefore, did not have access to credit, and were used politically to foment an internal conflict”, he pointed out in reference to the conflicts that occurred at the time with the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST). ).

“But with the appreciation of small producers, a period of peace began in the sector and the conflict and the invasion of land disappeared. And the big producers began to produce more and more, to fly further and further, while the smaller ones began to have dignity,” he added.

-GOIÁS: In a property in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Rio Verde live Maria de Lourdes Mota, 53, and Waldecir Mota, 59, who finally received the land title, after 12 years of waiting. pic.twitter.com/UNMHimUERz — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 4, 2022

The official stressed that state subsidies for agriculture represent 1.5% of the value of Brazilian agricultural production and that most of them go to small producers.

In the interview, carried out via zoom with Minister Marcos Montes Cordeiro, the Deputy Secretary of Agricultural Protection, Márcio Rezende Evaristo Carlos, also participated; the Director of Trade and Investment Promotion of the Secretariat of International Trade and Relations, Marcel Moreira; and the Head of the Social Communication Area of ​​the Ministry of Agriculture, Cláudio Tourinho.