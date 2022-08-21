Mansell: «There is a difference between Ferrari and the other teams. The Drake chose me for a dowry “- 2022

On the occasion of his visit to the Casa del Cavallino in Silverstone, Nigel Mansell spoke to Autosprint’s microphones for a long interview. We bring you an excerpt in which he focused on his experience of him at the Ferrari and so on.

Mansell’s words

Here is what the British said:

“I feel excited and tired. It is something truly incredible to be here in first person after so many years. I feel involved in every little event: it is like rediscovering my world after a long time. Even if I am not very young now, reliving the emotions to be present at a grand prix together with the Ferrari team is something really special, especially for me who wore these legendary colors. “

On his seasons at Ferrari

“The first win, on the first attempt, with the brand new Ferrari 640 at the 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix was something simply wonderful. Moments that a man would like to relive indefinitely in his mind. That race is the race par excellence. But when I think of the Cavallino manufacturer I also think of deep respect, a sense of belonging, of relationships that remain strong over time, because having been in the history of the Scuderia is something distinctive for a driver. Thirty years have passed and I am still here , as if we had met the last time yesterday. Here, this is really something special, what you experience at Ferrari does not undergo the passage of time, it is always current “.

On the Ferrari

“The difference between Scuderia Ferrari and the other teams is that in Maranello you are part of a family, and you really feel this thing. It is enough that you leave the pit lane with the colors of the Casa del Cavallino and automatically you are part of its history. and his myth. This is truly unique. These are sensations that you perceive and enter straight into your heart and remain there forever. Am I the last driver chosen by Enzo Ferrari? Yes, this is important on many levels. Both because it touches my emotions, because it is a unique thing, a privilege of which I am very proud, but also, and this is the other aspect, it is something historical. Because, after me, no one. One of the most intense moments of my career is the victory in Brazil, the first in red, because I had the honor of being able to dedicate it to Enzo Ferrari “.

About Enzo Ferrari

“I remember when we met, our dialogues, but above all the feeling of strength he conveyed: he was really a very strong and powerful man. And this thing was perceived and aroused in me a great deal of respect. What did he appreciate about me? Courage. The fact that I was British, strong, determined. He always saw me as a lion and it is no coincidence that this is the nickname that was given to me and that I have always loved so much. Because I have always felt this way, a fighter, a driver who drives to the last drop and always gets the most out of the vehicle at his disposal. I think any manufacturer loves having a driver like that, because it makes their job easier and more rewarding. My relationship with Enzo Ferrari, also for this reason has always been solid and full of respect on both sides. And it was like that even before I arrived in Maranello. “

On Ferrari fans

“They loved me. I was in Maranello for only two years, but they always made me feel as if I had always been one of them. Even today, it is as if I had spent thirty years in Maranello. This aspect is truly extraordinary. I was their fighter, their lion on the track, the man who represented them and always gave everything. Even when the car was not at its best, I always gave everything, I never spared myself. The fans, those who are on the track, they don’t forget these things. Fans love you if they realize that you don’t cheat them, that you always do your best according to your possibilities. “