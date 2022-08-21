Love and Thunder becomes the 10th highest box office gross since the start of the pandemic

Thor: Love and Thunder officially became the tenth highest-grossing film at the box office since the start of the pandemic.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to what was reported by the analyst and box-office expert Luiz Fernando, Thor: Love and Thunder has cashed others 4.9 million dollars in more than 49 international markets in its seventh programming weekend, reaching 405 million dollars internationally. In the domestic market, however, the film by Taika Waititi has cashed so far 332.1 million dollarsfor a total of 737.1 million dollars worldwide. In this way, the cinecomic has officially surpassed the global collection of Fast & Furious 9 (726.2 million), becoming the 10th highest grossing film at the box office since the start of the pandemic.

Furthermore, according to the analyst’s estimates, the blockbuster could end its run to the world box office between 755 million and 760 million dollars. While it won’t make a big profit for Marvel Studios and Disney, the film it should be able to fit within the budget considering it cost a whopping $ 250 million.