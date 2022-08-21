Liga MX Apertura 2022: Monterrey vs Tigres, live the Clsico Regio of Liga MX: Result and goals of matchday 10

Live Score: Rayados 0-0 Tigres | Matchday 10 Liga Mx Apertura 2022

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 46 | Actions resume at the Steel Giant. The Rayados de Monterrey move, who want to hit in this second half.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Minimum 45+3 | We come to the end of the first part. The Clsico Regio 128 remains tied without goals, with good opportunities for both teams. Two crossbars of the Diente López, the highlight on the visiting side.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 45 | The fourth referee indicates that three minutes will be added. The first half has had great emotions.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 41 | A new warning arrives, the first for the visit. The Tooth Lopez is painted yellow shortly before the end of the first part.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 39 | VEGAS SAVES HEROICALLY! Defensive mistake by Hctor Moreno, Andrada stays halfway and Diente López was about to rock the nets. Great defensive intervention by the Chilean defender.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 32 | Luis Romo is also booked for stopping Sebastin Crdova. It is the second yellow of the match, in the blink of an eye the cards came out.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 30 | The first yellow card of the match arrives, it is for Rodrigo Aguirre for a mistimed tackle on Javier Aquino. The Monterrey striker extended the ball and then hit his rival.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 25 | We have a hydration break. The temperature in Nuevo León is 35 degrees Celsius, with 35 percent humidity.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 22 | Quiones puts Esteban Andrada to the test, who covers without rebounding. Good intervention by the local goalkeeper.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min. 19 | TO THE TRAVERSE! El Diente López shakes the horizontal again with a powerful shot. The Argentine received from Crdova after a defensive error by Monterrey.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | min 18 | ANOTHER NOTICE FROM MONTERREY! Center to the first post, Romo’s header that extends for the arrival of Hctor Moreno. The center back lets her go, sends the ball high.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | min 15 | First change of the match, forced by injury. Erick Aguirre retires with a muscular discomfort, the one who will have minutes is Edson Gutirrez.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 10 | ANSWER TIGERS… TO THE TRAVESAO! Rebounding on the outskirts of the area, Diente López surprises with a first-class left-footed shot that hits the crossbar and bounces wide. Good start to the Classic Regio.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | min 8 | TREMENDOUS MISTAKE OF NAHUEL! The Argentine goalkeeper gives the ball away at the exit, the ball is left to Celso Ortz, who fills himself with the ball and sends it far from the frame.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 7 | Near Rodrigo Aguirre! Good combination between the Uruguayan and Ponchito González. On the 29th he was about to score the first.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 5 | First from Monterrey, Luis Romo sends a service looking for Rodrigo Aguirre, who fails to control the ball. There will be a goal kick for Nahuel Guzmán.

Striped 0-0 Tigers | Min 1 | THE REGIO CLASSIC IS ALREADY PLAYED! Tigres moves the ball, today with its classic yellow uniform. Rayados also with their classic local clothing.

7:00 p.m. | The two teams are already jumping onto the field! Monterrey and Tigres appear on the pitch for the traditional Liga MX protocol. We are minutes from the start.

6:50 p.m. | Rayados haven’t lost at home in Liga MX in their last 11 games. Their The last setback at the Gigante de Acero was on February 26, with a score of 0-2 against Atltico de San Luis on matchday 7 of the Clausura.

6:40 p.m. | Another fact to take into account. The Clsico Regio will face the best offense and the best defense of the tournament. Rayados is the highest scoring team with 20 points, while Tigres has only allowed six goals.

6:30 p.m. | The last antecedent between both teams occurred on on March 19, within matchday 11 of the Clausura 2022 tournament. Victory for Tigres by 2-0 at the Volcn, with goals from Andr-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Something curious is that the Clsico Regio has not finished in a draw in its seven most recent commitments. There are five wins for Tigres and two wins for Rayados.

Tigers lineup

6:20 p.m. | We’re going with the XI of the Tigers! Nahuel Guzmán, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jess Angulo, Vladimir Loroa, Javier Aquino, Guido Pizarro, Sebastián Crdova, Luis Quiones, Nicols López and Andr-Pierre Gignac.

Two changes by Miguel Herrera regarding the victory against Santos. The departure of Hugo Ayala and Rafael Carioca (expulsion), the entry of Lichnovsky and Angulo.

Monterey Lineup

6:25 p.m. | We have lineups! Rayados jump onto the pitch with: Esteban Andrada, Hctor Moreno, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortz, Luis Romo, Alfonso Gonzlez, Maximiliano Meza, Germn Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre.

There are six Vucetich modifications in relation to the midweek game. Only Andrada, Vegas, Ortz, Romo and Aguirre repeat.

6:10 p.m. | Thus was the arrival of the Tigers to the Steel Giant. The arrival of the visitors was carried out under an important security operation.

Monterrey and Tigres star in the 128th edition of the Clsico Regio. Welcome and welcome to MARCA Claro minute by minute! My name is Alan Osornio, I will bring you all the details of the match corresponding to the matchday 10 of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. The meeting will start at 7:05 p.m. (Central Mexico time).

Face to face the second and third place of the current contest. Rayados arrives as sub-leader with 20 points, product of six wins, two draws and one loss; those of the UANL are third with 18 units, courtesy of six wins and two losses.

Beware that the led by Vctor Manuel Vucetich have a perfect pace at home in the present opening. They are three victories in the same number of commitments. Let’s go with all the preview!