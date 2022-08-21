Legally Blonde 3: the movie with Reese Witherspoon, its release date and actors who could return | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Now the film will have a third installment after 21 years of its premiere. The original was about Elle Woods, a fashionable girl and fan of the color pink who follows her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Matthew Davis) to Harvard Law School.

There Elle realizes that her goal in life is not really to marry Warner and sets out to prove to everyone that she can become a smart and competent lawyer.

For the new film, he will show Elle Woods in her 40s, how she deals with today’s world and whether her cheerful and enthusiastic outlook on the world has changed since she was 22 years old.

This was confirmed by writer Mindy Kaling in January 2021 for Access Hollywood, as she commented that she could not wait to see people’s reaction to seeing how Elle Woods was written at 40 years old, but assured that many of her iconic phrases will return in the third film.

Which actresses could return for ‘Legally Blonde 3’?

For Evan Ross’s ”Shut Up Evan’ podcast on July 12, 2022, actress Selma Blair, who in the original film is Warner’s new girlfriend and fiancée Vivian Kensington, commented that she would be delighted to return for the third .

The 50-year-old actress who has appeared in ‘The Sweetest Thing’, ‘Hellboy’ and ‘American Crime Story’ said she hopes to continue the film’s legacy even with a cameo, because it’s one of the good things it left her life.

“I hope I can at least make a cameo. I hope that legacy can continue, because that was it. The film is about the good things that life gives us. It is highlighted. I really think something like: ‘Yes, in my obituary it will look good’”.

On the other hand, in a video for The Hollywood Reporter in December 2019, Reese confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge (‘American Pie’, ‘Promising Young Woman’ and ‘The White Lotus’) will return as Paulette Bonafonté in the third film.

Also to Entertainment Weekly on July 23, 2018, Matthew Davis and Regina King, who played Grace in the sequel, expressed interest in returning for the third installment.

Even the actor who played the role of Warner shared his idea of ​​what he would like to see in this new film and how the paths of the characters would meet again after so many years.

“I would love to see something maybe like Warner is married to a politician, a woman running for office, and he’s like her right-hand man. So let his opponent’s campaign be run by Elle Woods. So Elle Woods is pushing this campaign against Warner’s wife.”

Finally, actor Luke Wilson, who plays Emmett Richmond and whom Elle marries in the sequel, has also stated several times that he would agree to return for the new film.

When is ‘Legally Blonde 3’ released?

The closure of the trilogy with Elle Woods was confirmed by MGM since 2018 and, although at that time February 2020 was set as a tentative date, it was later moved to May 2022 and in the end the production has been delayed indefinitely.

The script for the new film will be written by Mindy Kaling (‘The Office’) and Dan Gorr (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), in addition to having Reese Witherspoon herself as producer.

‘Legally Blonde’ was released in 2001, had a sequel with Witherspoon in 2003 and then in 2009 a spin-off about Elle Woods’ cousins ​​Izzy and Annie was released, called ‘Legally Blondes’.