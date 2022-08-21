Launch of the “Healthy Lifestyles and Well-being” program for the student community

UNIPAC aims to promote prevention and personal self-care in its students

Tijuana, Baja California on August 20, 2022.- The University Center of the Pacific (UNIPAC) launched the “Healthy Lifestyles and Well-being” program, in order to instill in the university community the value of prevention and health care, in all its aspects.

The presentation was given through digital platforms, where the director of UNIPAC, Mtro. Antonio Jiménez Luna, indicated that the context of the program comes from other initiatives such as the promotion of physical activation and the admission of the institution to the Mexican Network of Health-Promoting Universities (RMUPS).

The academic referred that the “Healthy Lifestyles and Well-being” program was consolidated last year, but it will not be institutionalized until 2022.

“The program is based on awareness for the care of our body and environment, under a salutogenic approach that allows visualizing self-care, self-monitoring, as well as the development of skills, in order to maintain and improve well-being and quality of life”, pointed.

Among the objectives pursued by the program, highlighted the Mtro. Antonio Jiménez, are promoting healthy habits such as a balanced diet, sleep hygiene, comprehensive sexuality education, prevention of psychoactive substance use, among others.

Also, contribute to the construction of personal skills that allow well-being and optimal functionality from the individual; recognize the care of the environment as a vital resource through the rational use of water and energy, recycling, urban crops, among others.

The director stressed that the premise is also to develop a culture of peace and preventive health, promoting collective practices focused on actions for the reconstruction of the social fabric, from a perspective of the objectives of sustainable development.

“We seek to enrich the comprehensive training of students so that, as future professionals, they contribute in work and professional care settings, through their academic, personal, social interaction or service skills, in the promotion of healthy lifestyles and well-being” , he added.

While the program highlights the need to implement institutional work from various levels of government, private initiative, civil society organizations and academic networks that enrich the program.

To finish, the Mtro. Jiménez Luna thanked the teachers Guadalupe Suazo, Ruth Núñez, Claudia Gray for their willingness from the areas of academic and psycho-pedagogical development to be able to specify the development of institutional policies, promotion, prevention, care and dissemination; education, training and specialized training, as well as research and inter-institutional links.