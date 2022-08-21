Kylie Jenner: Meet the richest girl in the world

meet Kylie Jenner, the richest girl in the world. Also, she is one of the most followed figures on social media.

Undoubtedly, many of us have heard at some point in our lives about the kardashian familybeautiful and voluptuous women who have conquered catwalks, magazine covers and have even been the protagonists of controversies.

This clan led by the mother, Chris Jennerhas the sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The first three bear the Kardashian surname and the last two the Jenner.

The youngest are also daughters of the remembered Olympic medalist Bruce Jenner who a few years ago confessed to the world that she would make a transition to be a woman since it was the gender with which she really felt identified. She since then she is known as CaitlynMarie Jenner.

Curious facts about Kylie Jenner

Thanks to the American TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashiansthis family achieved the fame that today boasts showing the day to day of their lives that monopolized thousands of people in the world.

the minor, Kyliegrew up between cameras and paparazzi and on some occasions confessed that “felt the ugly duckling”, so she resorted to the help of aesthetics to show off the curves that many admire today.

Also, the 25-year-old woman owns her own brand of cosmetics called kyliecosmetics with which he has achieved a great fortune that has nothing to envy to that of his sisters.

Next, we reveal some curious facts about the businesswoman who has been called on different occasions: “the richest young woman in the world”.

Kylie is already a mother. Her eldest daughter is called Stormy And your baby wolf . She had both with rapper Travis Scott. The American has her own television show, Life of Kylie . He dropped out of school in 2012 to start studying at home so he could devote more time to business. In an interview, Jenner assured that she cannot go outside without sunscreen. She may not wear makeup, but this product is very important to her. She is the celebrity who earns the most for advertising on Instagram. She asks for about a million dollars. Not just cosmetics. Kylie also owns her own brand of extensions that cost around $250. Each of their children has 4 nannies. To get this job they had to prove they had excellent medical status, were smart, had no criminal record, were kind, and had a good fashion sense. The ‘celebrity’ has confessed that she has never bought makeup. Her team of makeup artists are in charge of acquiring it. The businesswoman has an exclusive room to store her bags. Although his physical change is evident, Kylie Jenner He denied on several occasions that he underwent plastic surgery, moreover, he assured that the changes were the product of good makeup. The fortune of the 25-year-old is estimated at about 800 million dollars, a sum much higher than that of her sisters. Their fortunes are: Kim, 175 million dollars, Klhoe, 40 million, Kourtney 35 million and Kendal 30 million dollars.

