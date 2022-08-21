Kylie Jenner appears without makeup and with acne on video: they tell her that she looks more beautiful naturally

the businesswoman, Kylie Jenner has accustomed his social network followers to show the most glamorous part of their daily life, for example, appears with makeup and perfectly placed hairbut recently she was shown without makeup and with acne.

It should be noted that it is not the first time that the minor of the clan kardashian jenner has dared to show more details of that unexplored facet that is rarely seen in the most sophisticated sisters in the world.

However, it is now more common than Kylie Jenner 25 years old shows up showing off a bit of her cellulitis, maternity stretch marks and even her acneas he showed in the last audiovisual piece.

Kylie Jenner without makeup stole praise from fans

It’s not the first time Kylie Jenner poses without makeupbut since it is not very frequent, it always causes surprise among its followers.

Kylie Jenner used her account TikTok to publish a video where it is shown in the natural and showing that she also has imperfections on her face Like any other person.

At the beginning of the video, she stands in front of a mirror in a pink tracksuit set and says, “get ready with me […] to go to a shoot“. So it’s a shoot day for the businesswoman, for which she is preparing and her followers can be there. And what looks like such a preparation, she shows it in her bathroom. Because the center of attention of her routine pre-shooting is her skin, and it’s not entirely clear at the moment, as shown in the video.

“Well, I have this little pimple here. So I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before going (…) and it melts into my skin”, says the celebrity while showing that, like all of them, she also experiences acne and skin changes.

It only took a few minutes for his social media followers to react to his video: “Wow, you are more beautiful naturally”, “Both she and her sisters are beautiful without having to dress up so much”, “I like how it looks in this video better”, “More content like this please”, “I love when they appear as REAL women”, “True beauty does not need so many filters”, Internet users wrote in their video, which already has 16.7 million views and 2.8 million “likes”.

Here you can see the video of Kilye Jenner al natural