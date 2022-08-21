Kim Kardashian looks heart attack figure in hot ‘chikini’ (Photo)

Kim Kardashian, American model, socialite and businesswoman, consented to her most loyal followers on her social networks by showing off her enormous attributes by posing in a tiny swimsuit

If there is something that Kardashian knows how to do, it is to quickly become a trend, so when she uploaded this photo, she knew that it would be well received by the world of the internet and her fans, who never stop leaving her.

Also read: America vs. Cruz Azul: Guillermo Ochoa celebrates ‘double’ in the Young Classic

With shoveled boots, ‘Chikini’ and posing in a gym, Kim left her millions of followers speechless on her official Instagram account, being one of her postcards that has had the most reactions in recent months.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Raúl Gutiérrez, former Club América, would be his new DT

It was to be expected that the photo session had a good response, since the publication has more than 3 million “Like” and thousands of comments in just six days.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker