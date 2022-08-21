Kim Kardashian looks heart attack figure in hot ‘chikini’ (Photo)

Kim Kardashian, American model, socialite and businesswoman, consented to her most loyal followers on her social networks by showing off her enormous attributes by posing in a tiny swimsuit

If there is something that Kardashian knows how to do, it is to quickly become a trend, so when she uploaded this photo, she knew that it would be well received by the world of the internet and her fans, who never stop leaving her.

With shoveled boots, ‘Chikini’ and posing in a gym, Kim left her millions of followers speechless on her official Instagram account, being one of her postcards that has had the most reactions in recent months.

It was to be expected that the photo session had a good response, since the publication has more than 3 million “Like” and thousands of comments in just six days.