Kevin Nash Reveals Everyone Thought Razor Ramon Was Really Cuban

On his YouTube channel, Klig THISWWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke about his late friend Scott Hall. Praising his character, cataloging him as one of the best fighters of all time and revealing that when he did his Razor Ramon character he did it so well that the public thought he really was Cuban.

“Without a doubt, he is probably one of the top five most talented fighters. I will put it. Putting Scott Hall on your Mount Rushmore is not because you lost your friend. I’ve touched everyone, every Hall of Famer, and there’s no one better than Scott Hall: no one. Scott can wrestle, Scott can punch and kick. Scott can work from baby faceScott can work heels. He is a great tag fighter. He was the complete package.”

“I think towards the end (of his WWE career), I think he was less Razor Ramon and more Scott Hall. But the question it was that he was so convincing that whenever we went somewhere, people, anyone of Latino or Spanish descent, would always speak Spanish to Scott. Everybody thought he was Cuban, like (Scott would say) ‘no dude, I’m from Baltimore.’

‘The Bad Guy’ Razor Ramon was one of the most popular characters in WWE in the mid-1990s. On that occasion he began to show his skills at the microphone and all the maneuvers in the ring to the delight of the company’s fans.

Another detail that Kevin Nash revealed about his friend Scott Hall was where the idea of ​​using the chopstick in his ring entrances came from. Nash commented that this idea was born from the inspiration of the character of WCW Diamond Dallas Page, during the time that both shared in said company.

“Him and DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) were pulling chopsticks, but Dallas screwed up before it (happened). So it ended up being Scott the only one to throw the toothpick. But Dallas gave him the whole look, Dallas told him (how to dress).”

Earlier this year, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63. In the year 2020, Hall along with Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman and Hulk Hogan (second time) were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by the New World Order faction.

