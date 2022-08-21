Katy Perry’s anticovid earrings are Spanish

Whims for Valentine’s Day that will not leave anyone indifferent (and neither will your pocket)

By work of micron the tests of antigens They have taken our lives. And soon it seems that they will also sneak into our closets. For now, they have already reached the jeweler of Katy Perry, that has revolutionized networks with some original earrings made with anticovid test that, in addition, have a Spanish stamp: they have been designed by a creator from Malaga.

It all started days ago, when the singer went to the program ‘Saturday night Live’ with long earrings made with antigen tests that stood out against her dark hair. These slopeswith small hearts and rings, are the work of a Spanish woman, Caroline Garcia, a young woman from Malaga, only 21 years old, who studies Comparative Literature in Granada. And that she is revolutionizing the world of fashion by turning the ubiquitous antigen tests into beautiful pieces of clothing. jewelry that include crystals, gold and shiny applications.

Carolina presented her collection at the beginning of the year on social networks, on Instagram, under the slogan ‘May the only negative thing next year be the tests’. A message that reached the stylist of Katy Perry, who decided that the singer would wear them in her shows of Las Vegas. But instead of putting them on stage, after premiering them on television, Katy Perry uploaded them to her social networks, publishing the design in a story. Enough to make these go viral test-pending in just a few hours.

As explained by the designer, from that moment on, the orders continue to arrive from all over the world, something that is assuming, in addition to illusion, an important logistics effort because his team is very small, only four people, his friends, to face to everything Specifically, along with Carolina Alejandro, a fashion student, and the graphic designers Nagore and Asier work there. They form the company behind the design of these slopesso new that Carolina confesses that she consults with her parents every step she takes in this project.

Though fame has come with her, Katy Perry She has not been the only one to sign up for the earrings with antigen tests. According to Carolina García, the first to notice them was the son of Robert Cavalli, to post them in their nets, and so has Camila Hair.