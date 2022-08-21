Kate Winslet: “When I was young, women my current age had run out of time in the movies”

In Kate Winslet’s family, everyone has devoted themselves to acting at some point: her maternal grandparents, her father, her sisters… “There’s always someone learning a few lines or preparing for an audition, it’s our day to day” , bill. “When we go out together, we enjoy playing games where you have to form words or draw, and we always end up writing or painting on the back of some script. In the middle of a game, I suddenly realize, oh, this is a draft Mare of Easttown! (his last HBO series, which earned him a Golden Globe). I think half the scripts I’ve worked on are spread across the pubs, bars and restaurants around the world,” he jokes. “I also write down cooking recipes… The other day, for example, my son came to show me a drawing he had done for a school project. While I was telling him how beautiful it was, I saw that on the back he had written a scene from the series full of swearwords. It made me laugh, but then I didn’t know what to do…”.

Kate Winslet (46 years old, United Kingdom) laughs a lot and talks nonchalantly, with perfect theatrical diction. The actress, who this year premieres Avatar 2, The Power of Water; celebrates the 25th anniversary of the movie that made it world famous overnight, titanica; who owns an Oscar for The readerand who has always been known in the film industry for defending a real image of women –I returned up to twice the promotional poster of Mare of Easttown because it is not recognized in photoshop-, is sitting on a sofa next to a balcony open to the streets of Paris, a city to which she has traveled to play the role of Longines ambassador.

He loves watches. Although it is a rather aesthetic question. “My husband is obsessed with punctuality, he is one of those who arrives earlier to appointments. I, except for work matters, which I am very punctual, I always arrive late: to school with the children, to a dinner, to wax… And the truth is, I don’t do anything to remedy it either. My usual excuse? I’m sorry, I got stuck behind a tractor,” she laughs. “And I say it even in Paris.”

Being raised in a family of actors shaped your vocation?

I didn’t have a specific motivation, not that I thought “I want to do this and I’m going to be successful”. But I always knew that acting was what I wanted to do. And I thank God I wasn’t very good at anything else. She wasn’t good at sports, she wasn’t good at math… she danced well, even though she had never chosen that profession. To this day, I feel the same. I like my work, I enjoy the process of acting and I am still surprised when I see a series or a movie of mine on the screen. Like, “oh yeah, that’s the thing! It’s turned into a real movie.” While we do it, I am focused on the process; when the shooting ends, I experience a kind of mourning and, when it becomes something that is offered to the spectators, that it ceases to be ours, that somehow makes me sad. It is a strange feeling, strange and wonderful at the same time.

You claim that you feel cooler now than 20 years ago. In what sense?

I feel that I have changed, now I am more comfortable with myself, with who I am, with my life, my family, my work… with everything. But I also feel that the world has changed with respect to women and their voice, to gender equality. In this last decade more than ever. We can do any job, be whoever we want to be, dress how we want, say what we want. That excites me because it’s something I’ve been talking about since I was 20 years old and now I feel like finally everyone is doing it. The universe is catching up.

When you were 20 the panorama was very different for those of 40…

I’m 46 now, almost 47. When I was younger I looked at 40-year-old women and I remember thinking why do they look kind of sad, like they’ve given up? Around the age of 40-45, the job options available changed. That’s it, your time was up. The women were pigeonholed. Now it is not. And there is a domino effect in everything, starting with the narrative content, with incredible material in movies and series. There are so many more roles for women over 40, 50, 60, 70. Twenty years ago they just didn’t exist. Being part of an industry that is evolving in this way is very exciting right now.

The next thing you release is Avatar 2. What was the biggest challenge in making a film like this?

Hold your breath underwater for a long time. I reached 7 minutes and 14 seconds, after training for three weeks 8 hours a day. I enjoy it because it has a relaxing effect. You have to slow down your heart rate and empty your mind. It’s like meditating, something I’m not very good at, so it’s the only time in my life that I’ve managed to completely shut down my body and my senses. In addition, I had to play my role wearing a suit that captures movement and a helmet from which a camera comes out that focuses on your face. So you act underwater, with all that on top, you’re hugging a person, talking in sign language and you have to completely relax your body so that you don’t notice that you’re holding your breath. It was a huge challenge.

You dare with everything…

As we get older I think we are embarrassed to try new things, especially if they are physical. We tend to think that we are out of shape: I can no longer run or bike as fast or as far as I used to. That training made me realize that I could. It has rekindled my faith in my physical abilities, and made me think that we shouldn’t stop doing new things because of age. On the contrary, it is the way to stay young. If you dare to do something different, if you are not afraid of the challenge, if you are not afraid of failure, you have to try. In addition, apnea feels very good on the skin.

