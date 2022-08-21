Jonah Hill will not promote any of his films again to take care of his mental health

Actor Jonah Hill is in a new phase of his life, as shown in his two upcoming projects, the Netflix movie, You People, for which he wrote the script himself, and the documentary Stutz, which he directs and which shows Hill’s conversations with his psychologist in his mental healing process.

And it was precisely the development of this latest project that has led the actor to make a firm decision: not to promote any of his films again to take care of your mental health. As the interpreter explained in a letter published by Deadline, the press tours caused him “anxiety attacks” that he now wants to avoid.

“I just finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my psychologist that explores mental health. His name is Stutz and his sole purpose is to offer therapy and the necessary tools to a wide audience so that they can use it in private while watching a movie.

Throughout the journey of self-discovery that I have made with the film, I have realized that I have been experiencing anxiety attacks for 20 years that were exacerbated when he appeared at public or press events. I am so grateful that the film is premiering at prestigious film festivals this fall and can’t wait to see how it is received by audiences who are also struggling.

Nevertheless, you will not see me promoting the movie or any of the following in which I participate, because I have made an important decision to protect myself. If I force myself to get sick every time I go out to promote a movie, I’m not going to be myself and I’m not going to be true to the movie.

I am usually horrified by letters or statements like this, but I also understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I will not lose my job for working on overcoming my anxiety. With Stutz what I want is to make it easier for other people to speak up and act accordingly if they feel that way.

This way they will be able to take the necessary steps to be able to feel better and thus the people around them may understand these problems in a clearer way. I hope my work speaks for itself and I want to say thank you to all my colleagues and collaborators for their understanding and support”.

Jonah Hill is one of the great actors of his generation, With a very early success thanks to the movie Superbad, the interpreter has been nominated twice for Oscars for his work in Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, which he starred with his great friend Leonardo DiCaprio.