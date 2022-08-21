Johnny Depp negotiates his appearance at the MTV VMAs 2022

After his trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp could appear in MTV VMA’s (Video Music Awards) 2022 according to saturday TMZ.

The specialized media maintained that the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean Y fantastic animals is in talks to have an appearance on stage, where he would have the moon man costume and at a certain point he would take off his space helmet.

It would not be the first time that the Hollywood star has a relationship with the awards, since in 2012 he was nominated and also won several awards.

On that occasion Johnny Depp won five MTV VMAsincluding Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and Generation Award.

TMZ He reported that it is still unknown if he will receive any recognition or a memory, but that it is expected that in any case he will receive an ovation as it is his first reappearance on the screen.

In his trial with Amber Heard, it was agreed that the star of Aquaman must pay a total of $10.3 million to Johnny Depp. He, in turn, must pay her 2 million dollars after her lawyer made comments against the actress.

When the accusations of domestic violence were made, the actor lost several roles, such as his performance as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and that of Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animals.

After the trial, Johnny Depp recovered some projects and further promoted his career as a guitarist. Among his next projects are his role as King Louis XV, and he will again be the face in the fragrance campaign. sauvage by Dior.