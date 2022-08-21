Johnny Depp could appear as an iconic MTV character at the next Video Music Awards

Johnny Depp

has been in the news since his libel trial against Amber Heard.

Now a new rumor puts Johnny Depp back in the news cycle. However, this time as a surprise character on the chain Music Television (MTV).

According to TMZ, it is rumored that Johnny Depp could appear dressed as the iconic astronaut of the first broadcast of the chain.

Depp and the MTV Awards

Johnny Depp has won a total of five MTV Movie Awards throughout the years.

Johnny Depp He has won the award for the best villain, the best male performance, the world superstar and the award for the generation. He will now participate as part of the show.

Impact of the MTV Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards have had one of the most coveted awards in the history of contemporary music.

Since the 1980s, the recognition of musical television has been a symbol of success.

Although there was greater prominence in previous decades than today, the best artists and actors in the world of entertainment continue to be awarded. cinema, television and music.

Collaboration with various artists

The mtv awards have gone down in history for their coverage of the music for young people generations.

These awards have given prominence to other genres that were not usually heard in the traditional open television

MTV and album sales

MTV was present when the transition from welcome to and goodbye to the glam rock.

He was also at the birth and death of grunge. They played an important role in the popularity of the hip hop and its conformation to the modern culture.

The mtv awards they were a reminder to the artists and the constant increase in the sales of their discographic materials. After receiving the award, the success boom continued for the winners.

Why is the astronaut the statue of the awards?

In the first broadcast of the channel, they showed a rocket going into space and a astronaut placed the flag mtv on the moon.