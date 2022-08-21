“John Wick” was intended for two actors who were not Keanu Reeves

Probably in another universe, Clint Eastwood either Harrison Ford They were the ones who played John Wick, the famous retired murderer who, after losing his puppy, decided to embark on an endless murder spree. But in ours it touched us Keanu Reeves although the first mentioned, could be a reality.

As esquire reports, originally the producer Basil Iwanykhad entered into negotiations with the management of clint & harrison for them to interpret John Wicka retired 75-year-old assassin who, after being overtaken by his past, decides to put an end to the mafia that has been chasing him all this time.

What about the puppy? It was added later, but when Keanu received the guide by coincidence, he decided that this character had to be his and decided not only to do the casting, but to train himself to make the performance more realistic.

And well, the rest is history; today Keanu Reeves is the face of one of the most important sagas of our times, which will soon premiere its own series entitled ‘The Continental‘. Are you ready for it? We do!

In other news, the creator of John Wick he is determined to make 10 more films. Will they make it?